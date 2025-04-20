Abbonamenti magażins
Neħħi r-Reklami għal £ 3/xahar
Sinjal

Interspecies dolphin infanticide seen for first time

Segwina fuq Google News
Abbona għan-Newsletter ta' kull ġimgħa tagħna
Bottlenose dolphins attack a common dolphin calf (Sarah Michelle Wyer)
Bottlenose dolphins attack a common dolphin calf (Sarah Michelle Wyer)

The first reported observation of bottlenose dolphins ganging up to kill a common dolphin calf has emerged from Cardigan Bay in west Wales. Passengers and crew out on the dolphin-watching boat Dreamcatcher witnessed the rare example of “interspecific infanticide” on 18 April.  

Vjaġġi Ġodda bil-Moll was running a dolphin-spotting charter for tourists with the charity Fondazzjoni tal-Għassa tal-Baħar, and its photographer and wildlife guide Sarah Michelle Wyer was able to capture stills while SWF research intern Dylan Coundley-Hughes obtained video footage of the attack.

The occupants of the boat had been observing resident Cardigan Bay bottlenoses when they noticed a larger pod starting to breach in the distance.

At first they thought that the dolphins were chasing one another, before realising that they were throwing something smaller, assumed to be a fish or harbour porpoise, out of the water as they breached and splashed around it.

(Sarah Michelle Wyer)
(Sarah Michelle Wyer)

“As we got closer, we realised it wasn’t a large salmon but, to all our surprise and sadness, it was a young common dolphin, which was not able to survive the attack,” reported New Quay Boat Trips.

The company emphasised that there was nothing those on the boat could or should have done to interfere with what was a natural behaviour – “hard as it was to watch”.

Common dolphins, which do not grow as big as bottlenose dolphins, are found further south around Pembrokeshire but rarely in the New Quay area, according to the company. It now wonders whether the hostility of its resident bottlenose dolphins towards the calf might explain their absence.

(Sarah Michelle Wyer)
(Sarah Michelle Wyer)

The remains of the dolphin calf were recovered by the boat and the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigations Programme was carrying out a post-mortem eżami.

Sea Watch Foundation routinely monitors the Cardigan Bay dolphins in terms of conservation status and protection. “Bottlenose dolphins, particularly the males, are known to pursue porpoises and other bottlenose calves, but not common dolphin calves – making this encounter an ‘interspecific infanticide’, the killing of infants of one species by members of another species,” stated the charity. 

Ukoll fuq Diversnet: Il-park tad-delfini ta’ Malta: huwa zoo jew ċirku?, BDMLR lest bħala linji tad-delfini f'Cornwall, Dniefel tal-massa mitlufa fuq Anglesey, Il-BDMLR twissi lin-nies biex ma jirritornawx il-mammiferi mitluqin fil-baħar

Latest Episodju Podcast minn Scuba Diver Mag
Żur il-Websajt tal-Wakatobi Resort: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off Internazzjonali eSIM Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/PURCHASESEAR: G. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Il-Websajt Waħdieni tal-Għasa fir-Renju Unit: https://www.rork.com reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGWAW IL-MEDIA FUQ SEGWIDA FUQ facebook. TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-apparat kollu essenzjali tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

Żur il-Websajt tal-Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

XIRI TA' TAGĦMIR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Dan Huwa L-Aqwa Ċentru tal-Għasa Qatt? W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark Hi hemm, rigward DSMBs. Jien l-ebda espert u normalment niskjeraha b'mod korrett. Dan il-weekend konna ħamma fuq kurrent qawwi ħafna u kważi nitlef in-nifs waqt li nisfruttah (mouth inflate) peress li tħabbel xi ftit fuq ir-reg tiegħi. Beżża’ l-ħrejjeġ minni hekk. Hemm xi ħaġa ta' "ċilindru żgħir" sabiex inżomm ir-reg tiegħi f'ħalqi biex niskjeraha aktar sigura? Jien ma ppruvajtx nagħmilha bl-LPI tiegħi... imma nassumu li tħabbil ukoll. Grazzi Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, ħjiel u pariri, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Links ta' Affiljat Importanti biex Segwi 🔗 Ikseb 15% Off Internazzjonali tal-eSIM! Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Ħut l-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Hawn: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐐𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐫𝐫𝐫 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivernet Website:/ https://www.scubadivermag Website:/ https:// Websajt: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-negozju: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Vidjos suġġeriti għalik: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1Uk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck64t2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh38OTI86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP7️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk71dB0AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqdce▶️LIK▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJ️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8MfATRd4Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y7wIOKde5 ================================ ✅ Dwar Scuba Diver Magazine. Merħba għal Scuba Diver Magazine! Aħna passjonati dwar dak kollu relatat mad-dinja taħt l-ilma. Bħala rivista ta’ distribuzzjoni b’xejn fl-Ewropa, l-ANZ, u l-Amerika ta’ Fuq, aħna nwasslulkom l-aktar reċenti fl-iskuba diving, minn destinazzjonijiet epiċi tal-ivvjaġġar għads u reviżjonijiet onesti tal-irkaptu għal pariri esperti, aħbarijiet, u stejjer ta’ ispirazzjoni taħt l-ilma. Kemm jekk int għaddas imħawwar jew kemm qed tibda l-vjaġġ tiegħek taħt l-ilma, il-kontenut tagħna huwa ddisinjat biex iżommok infurmat, ispirat u lest għall-għads li jmiss. Idħol, esplora, u tibqa' konnessa mad-dinja tal-iskuba diving magħna! Ingħaqad magħna u qatt ma titlifx avventura! Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-Negozju, jekk jogħġbok uża l-informazzjoni ta' kuntatt hawn taħt: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Tħobb l-iskuba diving? Abbona issa għal pariri dwar l-ivvjaġġar tal-għadis, reviżjonijiet tal-irkaptu, pariri tal-iskuba, għadds epiku, aħbarijiet tal-għadis, u stejjer taħt l-ilma!

@sennacher
#askmark Hi hemm, rigward DSMBs. Jien l-ebda espert u normalment niskjeraha b'mod korrett. Dan il-weekend konna ħamma fuq kurrent qawwi ħafna u kważi nitlef in-nifs waqt li nisfruttah (mouth inflate) peress li tħabbel xi ftit fuq ir-reg tiegħi. Beżża’ l-ħrejjeġ minni hekk. Hemm xi ħaġa ta' "ċilindru żgħir" sabiex inżomm ir-reg tiegħi f'ħalqi biex niskjeraha aktar sigura? Jien ma ppruvajtx nagħmilha bl-LPI tiegħi... imma nassumu li tħabbil ukoll.
Grazzi
Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, ħjiel u pariri, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/

✅ Links Importanti ta' Affiljat li Segwi

🔗 Ikseb 15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM! Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Ħut l-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Hawn:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Ibqgħu Konnessi Magħna.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Websajt: https://divernet.com/
Websajt: https://godivingshow.com/
Websajt: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-negozju: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Vidjos suġġeriti għalik:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Dwar Scuba Diver Magazine.

Merħba għal Scuba Diver Magazine! Aħna passjonati dwar dak kollu relatat mad-dinja taħt l-ilma. Bħala rivista ta’ distribuzzjoni b’xejn fl-Ewropa, l-ANZ, u l-Amerika ta’ Fuq, aħna nwasslulkom l-aktar reċenti fl-iskuba diving, minn destinazzjonijiet epiċi tal-ivvjaġġar għads u reviżjonijiet onesti tal-irkaptu għal pariri esperti, aħbarijiet, u stejjer ta’ ispirazzjoni taħt l-ilma.

Kemm jekk int għaddas imħawwar jew kemm qed tibda l-vjaġġ tiegħek taħt l-ilma, il-kontenut tagħna huwa ddisinjat biex iżommok infurmat, ispirat u lest għall-għads li jmiss. Idħol, esplora, u tibqa' konnessa mad-dinja tal-iskuba diving magħna! Ingħaqad magħna u qatt ma titlifx avventura!

Għal mistoqsijiet tan-Negozju, jekk jogħġbok uża l-informazzjoni ta' kuntatt hawn taħt:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Tħobb l-iskuba diving? Abbona issa għal pariri dwar l-ivvjaġġar tal-għadis, reviżjonijiet tal-irkaptu, pariri tal-iskuba, għadds epiku, aħbarijiet tal-għadis, u stejjer taħt l-ilma!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 Frażijiet Relatati:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

Hemm mod aktar faċli biex tuża dSMB?

Kif Taħdem il-Valvoli Twinset Fi Scuba Diving | Eżerċizzji ta' għeluq u Għajnuniet għall-Iżolaturi Spjegati #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Konfuż dwar kif tuża valvi twinset jew twettaq drill ta' għeluq tal-valv kif suppost? Int mhux waħdek. F'dan l-episodju ta 'AskMark, Mark jispjega kif il-valvi jaħdmu fuq ċilindri doppji, inkluż kif jiftħu u jagħlquhom b'mod sikur, kif jiffunzjonaw il-valvi iżolaturi, u għaliex drills tal-valvi (magħrufa wkoll bħala shutdown drills jew V-Drills) huma kritiċi għad-dijanjosi ta' tnixxijiet waqt għadds tekniku u rikreattiv. Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet Scuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, ħjiel u pariri, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/ Mark jaqsam ukoll suġġerimenti dwar il-memorja tal-muskoli biex tilħaq il-postijiet tax-xellug u tal-lemin tiegħek, iżolatur-ewwel vs iżolatur-aħħar loġika, u kif tipprevjeni ssikkar żejjed jew pożizzjonament mhux sigur tal-valv. Din il-gwida hija perfetta għall-għaddasa li qed jagħmlu tranżizzjoni għal twinsets, l-għaddasa sidemount kurjużi dwar is-setups tal-manifold, jew kull min jixtieq itejjeb il-ħiliet tagħhom ta 'ġestjoni tal-gass. Għidilna fil-kummenti kif l-għalliem tiegħek għallem drills tal-valvi u tinsiex tħalli l-mistoqsijiet tiegħek billi tuża #AskMark biex tidher f'filmat futur. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Links ta' Affiljati Importanti li għandek issegwi 🔗 Ikseb 15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali tal-eSIM! Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Awten Scuba Gears Hawnhekk: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join OUR WEBSITS - Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com, Fotografija Scubadiver➡ & Divingmag. Pariri, Scuba Gear Reviews - Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show fir-Renju Unit - Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għar-reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna Aħna sħabna ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads @ Twitter. (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-negozju: info@scubadivermag.com ======================= vidjows: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7Ms https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y5wIOKde6 ================================= Ċaħda ta' responsabbiltà: L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut ta' dan il-video, inkluż test, grafika, immaġini, u informazzjoni, huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

Kif Jaħdmu Valvoli fuq Ċilindri Tewmin? #staqsi marka
@mostafametwally1
#askmark hi Mark. Tista 'tagħmel vidjo dwar kif tittratta l-valvi u l-manifold fuq ċilindri doppji. Huwa konfuż li tiftakar f'liema mod tiftaħ il-valvoli u huwa faċli li wieħed jiżbalja partikolarment f'emerġenzi. Grazzi
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

XIRI TA' TAGĦMIR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Kif Taħdem il-Valvoli Twinset Fi Scuba Diving | Eżerċizzji ta 'Tfigħ U Għajnuniet Iżolaturi Spjegati

Abbona

Ejjew INŻOMMU F 'IMMISS!

Ikseb ġabra ta' kull ġimgħa tal-aħbarijiet u l-artikoli kollha ta' Divernet Scuba Maskra
Aħna ma spam! Aqra tagħna regoli tal-privatezza għal aktar info.
Abbona
Notifika ta '
mistieden

0 kummenti
Ħafna Ivvutaw
Newest Oldest
Feedbacks Inline
Ara l-kummenti kollha
Kummenti riċenti
Platon Alexiades: Sub-ċimiterju WW2 irrapportat barra mit-Tuneżija
Gregg S: L-introduzzjoni tas-Shearwater Peregrine TX: Il-Kompjuter tal-Għasa Integrat bl-Ajru Ultimate
James Adams: L-offerta ta’ kaċċatur tat-teżor biex isalva relitt baxx inqalbet
Dave Diver: Ħossok bħal royalties fil-Marsa Nakari
Trish: Hal Watts: Il-g[addi tas-Sur Scuba
riċenti Aħbarijiet
Interspecies dolphin infanticide seen for first time Interspecies dolphin infanticide seen for first time
Dive pro b'ħsieb malajr isalva lill-pilota minn nirien Dive pro b'ħsieb malajr isalva lill-pilota minn nirien
Bali dive-centre jirbaħ il-premju Green Fins Bali dive-centre jirbaħ il-premju Green Fins
Il-kaċċa għall-balieni tal-pinen imneħħija fl-Iżlanda Il-kaċċa għall-balieni tal-pinen imneħħija fl-Iżlanda
Inkjesta Dorset: Għaddasa separati minn Vortex Inkjesta Dorset: Għaddasa separati minn Vortex
Nursery tal-Meadow tal-Algi tal-Mawrizju Nursery tal-Meadow tal-Algi tal-Mawrizju
Kuntatt magħna
facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube Kamini Tiktok
Stampi mhux attribwiti fuq dan is-sit huma l-awtur tal-fotografu.
Ikkuntattja DIVER Magazine għad-dettalji.
facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube Kamini Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Drittijiet kollha riżervati.
Abbonamenti Rigali
Abbona għal £ 3/xahar