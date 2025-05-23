Abbonamenti magażins
Neħħi r-Reklami għal £ 3/xahar
Sinjal

Pipeline: Left To Die podcast probes scuba scandal

Segwina fuq Google News
Abbona għan-Newsletter ta' kull ġimgħa tagħna
(DMG Media)
(DMG Media)

The shocking case of the four professional divers who were sucked into a 75cm-bore oil pipeline off the Caribbean island of Trinidad in early 2022, and the continuing fall-out from that event, is the subject of a podcast released this week, entitled Pipeline: Left To Die.

Now available are episode 1, which outlines the events and introduces relatives of the men, and episode 2, based around a graphic first interview with Christopher Boodram, the diver who survived the tragedy, and a GoPro audio recording of his trapped colleagues. 

Episode 3 of what is described as a real-time investigation drops on 29 May and starts to delve into the murky politics behind the failure to rescue the divers, including an interview with Trinidad & Tobago’s former attorney-general Anand Ramlogan, who is representing Boodram.

National outrage

The fatal incident occurred on 25 February 2022, and the news story it generated, as well as a segwitu two years later concerning the relatives’ fight for justice, remain among the most visited pages on Diverset.

As podcast maker DMG Media points out, however, international coverage of what many on Trinidad have come to regard as a national outrage has remained muted. DMG contrasts the incident with underwater stories such as that of the flooded Thai cave and the Titan submersible, which sparked highly publicised and costly international rescue attempts.

The team of underwater welders had used scuba to reach a 5m-deep underwater habitat to carry out repairs on the pipeline when a safety plug opened too suddenly, causing a powerful vacuum effect.

The divers were sucked inside the pipe and some might have survived for more than 30 hours in their cramped, oily environment, unsure even which way they were facing.

Divers among their relatives attempted their own rescue, but with the help of air tanks Boodram managed to make his way to safety, having promised the others that he would get help. This, he would be shocked to find after leaving intensive care, had never materialised. 

Mix-xellug: Christopher Boodram, Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar u Fyzal Kurban. Boodram biss kien se jgħix mill-adsa tal-pipeline aktar tard dak l-istess jum
The divers on the morning of the dive, from left: sole survivor Christopher Boodram, Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban

‘Rescue blocked'

In the podcast, investigative journalist Isabelle Stanley explores why attempts to get the men out appear to have been actively blocked by interested parties on the oil-dependent Caribbean island.

The divers worked for service company LMCS, run by the father of one of the fatalities and contracted for the pipeline task by the state-owned oil company Paria Fuel Trading – which subsequently refused to accept liability for their deaths.

In 2024 Trinidad & Tobago’s Commission of Enquiry concluded that “little or no attempt to rescue” the divers had been made and that Paria’s handling of the incident had been criminally negligent, suggesting that the company should face a charge of corporate manslaughter. 

il Pipeline podcast “exposes the truth behind this catastrophic event – a story that has barely been covered in international news until now”, says DMG Media. “Rescue attempts were actively prevented by the state-owned oil company, with armed officers sent to the scene to stand down would-be rescuers.”

DMG adds that the evidence it has accumulated points to “corporate negligence, political interference and an ongoing cover-up”. Following the story “has led us to lucrative contracts, failing safety standards and secretive political relationships – and to a question: why were those divers left to die?”

Pipeline: Left To Die is disponibbli hawn and can be found on all podcast platforms.

Also out next week (27 May) is dokumentarju tat-TV about the doomed Titan submersible, Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster. It will be aired on BBC Two and available on BBC iPlayer.

Ukoll fuq Diversnet: 4 għaddasa jmutu wara li jinġibdu fil-pajp, Imwiet fil-pipeline ta' bugħaddasa t-tort fuq in-'negliġenza kriminali' tal-kumpanija taż-żejt, Għaddas miġbud fil-pajp tad-diga: l-operatur joqgħod

Latest Episodju Podcast minn Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren #askmark Ħejo! Ilni nitgħallem dwar is-sidemount u qed insibha diffiċli nsib eżempju ċar ta' kif nirranġa t-tankijiet. Naf li se jkun kopert fit-taħriġ, imma għandi bżonn inkun naf x'għandi nieħu qabel ma nieħu l-klassi, m'hemmx ħanut tajjeb tas-sidemount ħdejja. Tista' turi kif jiġu rranġati t-tankijiet sidemount u t-tankijiet deco/stage jekk jogħġbok? Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet dwar l-iskubazzjoni, fotografija taħt l-ilma, pariri u suġġerimenti, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Links Affiljati Importanti li għandek issegwi 🔗 Ikseb 15% Skont fuq l-Offerta Internazzjonali tal-eSIM! Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Ixtri Tagħmir tal-Għarbija Hawn: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔 Ikklikkja fuq il-link biex tikseb aktar informazzjoni. 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Ibqa' Konness Magħna. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Sit elettroniku: https://divernet.com/ Sit elettroniku: https://godivingshow.com/ Sit elettroniku: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar negozju: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Vidjows suġġeriti għalik: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Dwar Scuba Diver Magazine. Merħba f'Scuba Diver Magazine! Aħna passjonati dwar kull ħaġa relatata mad-dinja ta' taħt l-ilma. Bħala rivista ta' distribuzzjoni bla ħlas fl-Ewropa, ANZ, u l-Amerika ta' Fuq, inwasslulkom l-aħħar aħbarijiet dwar l-għadis bl-iskuba, minn destinazzjonijiet epiċi tal-ivvjaġġar għall-għadis u reviżjonijiet onesti tat-tagħmir għal pariri esperti, aħbarijiet, u stejjer ta' taħt l-ilma li jispiraw. Kemm jekk int għaddas imħawwar jew kemm jekk għadek kif bdejt il-vjaġġ tiegħek taħt l-ilma, il-kontenut tagħna huwa mfassal biex iżommok infurmat, ispirat, u lest għall-għadsa li jmiss tiegħek. Idħol, esplora, u ibqa' konness mad-dinja tal-għadis bl-iskuba magħna! Ingħaqad magħna u qatt titlifx avventura! Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-Negozju, jekk jogħġbok uża l-informazzjoni ta' kuntatt hawn taħt: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Tħobb l-scuba diving? Abbona issa għal pariri dwar l-ivvjaġġar għall-għadis, reviżjonijiet tat-tagħmir, pariri dwar l-scuba diving, għadisijiet epiċi, aħbarijiet dwar l-għadis, u stejjer taħt l-ilma! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Ħej! Ilni nitgħallem dwar is-sidemount u qed insibha diffiċli nsib eżempju ċar ta' kif nirranġa t-tankijiet. Naf li se jkun kopert fit-taħriġ, imma rrid inkun naf x'għandi nixtri qabel ma nieħu l-klassi, m'hemmx ħanut tajjeb tas-sidemount ħdejja.

Tista' turi kif huma armati t-tankijiet tal-ġenb u t-tankijiet tad-deko/tal-palk, jekk jogħġbok?

Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, ħjiel u pariri, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/

✅ Links Importanti ta' Affiljat li Segwi

🔗 Ikseb 15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM! Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Ħut l-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Hawn:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Ibqgħu Konnessi Magħna.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Websajt: https://divernet.com/
Websajt: https://godivingshow.com/
Websajt: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-negozju: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Vidjos suġġeriti għalik:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Dwar Scuba Diver Magazine.

Merħba għal Scuba Diver Magazine! Aħna passjonati dwar dak kollu relatat mad-dinja taħt l-ilma. Bħala rivista ta’ distribuzzjoni b’xejn fl-Ewropa, l-ANZ, u l-Amerika ta’ Fuq, aħna nwasslulkom l-aktar reċenti fl-iskuba diving, minn destinazzjonijiet epiċi tal-ivvjaġġar għads u reviżjonijiet onesti tal-irkaptu għal pariri esperti, aħbarijiet, u stejjer ta’ ispirazzjoni taħt l-ilma.

Kemm jekk int għaddas imħawwar jew kemm qed tibda l-vjaġġ tiegħek taħt l-ilma, il-kontenut tagħna huwa ddisinjat biex iżommok infurmat, ispirat u lest għall-għads li jmiss. Idħol, esplora, u tibqa' konnessa mad-dinja tal-iskuba diving magħna! Ingħaqad magħna u qatt ma titlifx avventura!

Għal mistoqsijiet tan-Negozju, jekk jogħġbok uża l-informazzjoni ta' kuntatt hawn taħt:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Tħobb l-iskuba diving? Abbona issa għal pariri dwar l-ivvjaġġar tal-għadis, reviżjonijiet tal-irkaptu, pariri tal-iskuba, għadds epiku, aħbarijiet tal-għadis, u stejjer taħt l-ilma!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Kif Twaħħal Ċilindru Sidemount?

@martink72 #askmark Kif nista' nwaħħal dawl li jteptep maċ-ċilindru doppju jew wieħed tiegħi sabiex il-ħabib tiegħi jkun jista' jarani/jsibni anke f'viżibilità ħażina jew bil-lejl? Il-ħabel tipiku fuq dawn l-affarijiet dejjem iħalli d-dawl jaqa' 'l isfel u joskurah. Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet dwar l-iskubazzjoni, fotografija taħt l-ilma, pariri u suġġerimenti, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Links Affiljati Importanti li għandek issegwi 🔗 Ikseb 15% Skont fuq l-Offerta Internazzjonali tal-eSIM! Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Ixtri Tagħmir tal-Għarbija Hawn: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔 Ikklikkja fuq il-link biex tikseb aktar informazzjoni. 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Ibqa' Konness Magħna. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Sit elettroniku: https://divernet.com/ Sit elettroniku: https://godivingshow.com/ Sit elettroniku: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar negozju: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Vidjows suġġeriti għalik: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7As ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFx️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Dwar Scuba Diver Magazine. Merħba f'Scuba Diver Magazine! Aħna passjonati dwar kull ħaġa relatata mad-dinja ta' taħt l-ilma. Bħala rivista ta' distribuzzjoni bla ħlas fl-Ewropa, ANZ, u l-Amerika ta' Fuq, inwasslulkom l-aħħar aħbarijiet dwar l-għadis bl-iskuba, minn destinazzjonijiet epiċi tal-ivvjaġġar għall-għadis u reviżjonijiet onesti tat-tagħmir għal pariri esperti, aħbarijiet, u stejjer ta' taħt l-ilma li jispiraw. Kemm jekk int għaddas imħawwar jew kemm jekk għadek kif bdejt il-vjaġġ tiegħek taħt l-ilma, il-kontenut tagħna huwa mfassal biex iżommok infurmat, ispirat, u lest għall-għadsa li jmiss tiegħek. Idħol, esplora, u ibqa' konness mad-dinja tal-għadis bl-iskuba magħna! Ingħaqad magħna u qatt titlifx avventura! Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-Negozju, jekk jogħġbok uża l-informazzjoni ta' kuntatt hawn taħt: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Tħobb l-scuba diving? Abbona issa għal pariri dwar l-ivvjaġġar għall-għadis, reviżjonijiet tat-tagħmir, pariri dwar l-scuba diving, għadisijiet epiċi, aħbarijiet dwar l-għadis, u stejjer taħt l-ilma! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Kif nista' nwaħħal dawl li jteptep maċ-ċilindru doppju jew wieħed tiegħi sabiex il-ħabib tiegħi jkun jista' jarani/jsibni anke f'viżibilità ħażina jew bil-lejl? Il-ħabel tipiku fuq dawn l-affarijiet dejjem iħalli d-dawl jaqa' 'l isfel u joskurah.
Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, ħjiel u pariri, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/

✅ Links Importanti ta' Affiljat li Segwi

🔗 Ikseb 15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM! Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Ħut l-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Hawn:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Ibqgħu Konnessi Magħna.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Websajt: https://divernet.com/
Websajt: https://godivingshow.com/
Websajt: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-negozju: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Vidjos suġġeriti għalik:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Dwar Scuba Diver Magazine.

Merħba għal Scuba Diver Magazine! Aħna passjonati dwar dak kollu relatat mad-dinja taħt l-ilma. Bħala rivista ta’ distribuzzjoni b’xejn fl-Ewropa, l-ANZ, u l-Amerika ta’ Fuq, aħna nwasslulkom l-aktar reċenti fl-iskuba diving, minn destinazzjonijiet epiċi tal-ivvjaġġar għads u reviżjonijiet onesti tal-irkaptu għal pariri esperti, aħbarijiet, u stejjer ta’ ispirazzjoni taħt l-ilma.

Kemm jekk int għaddas imħawwar jew kemm qed tibda l-vjaġġ tiegħek taħt l-ilma, il-kontenut tagħna huwa ddisinjat biex iżommok infurmat, ispirat u lest għall-għads li jmiss. Idħol, esplora, u tibqa' konnessa mad-dinja tal-iskuba diving magħna! Ingħaqad magħna u qatt ma titlifx avventura!

Għal mistoqsijiet tan-Negozju, jekk jogħġbok uża l-informazzjoni ta' kuntatt hawn taħt:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Tħobb l-iskuba diving? Abbona issa għal pariri dwar l-ivvjaġġar tal-għadis, reviżjonijiet tal-irkaptu, pariri tal-iskuba, għadds epiku, aħbarijiet tal-għadis, u stejjer taħt l-ilma!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Kif Nista' Nwaħħal Dawl Strobe li Jteptep Miegħi Biex il-Ħabib Tiegħi Jarani? #askmark #scubadiving

Żur il-Websajt tal-Wakatobi Resort: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off Internazzjonali eSIM Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/PURCHASESEAR: G. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Il-Websajt Waħdieni tal-Għasa fir-Renju Unit: https://www.rork.com reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGWAW IL-MEDIA FUQ SEGWIDA FUQ facebook. TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-apparat kollu essenzjali tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

Żur il-Websajt tal-Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

XIRI TA' TAGĦMIR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Dan Huwa L-Aqwa Ċentru tal-Għasa Qatt? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Abbona

Ejjew INŻOMMU F 'IMMISS!

Ikseb ġabra ta' kull ġimgħa tal-aħbarijiet u l-artikoli kollha ta' Divernet Scuba Maskra
Aħna ma spam! Aqra tagħna regoli tal-privatezza għal aktar info.
Abbona
Notifika ta '
mistieden

0 kummenti
Ħafna Ivvutaw
Newest Oldest
Feedbacks Inline
Ara l-kummenti kollha
Kummenti riċenti
ron: Skoperti minn għaddasa: Sinna Meg fi Florida, bombi fir-Renju Unit
Steve: Paul Toomer iħalli Dive RAID International
Bryan: Kif Tasal Raja Ampat
Oliver Vandewalle: Għaddasa jsibu konnessjonijiet neqsin mal-fdal ikoniku tal-Vasa
leets: Għaddas imut wara li ġera wara GoPro
riċenti Aħbarijiet
Pipeline: Left To Die podcast probes scuba scandal Pipeline: Left To Die podcast probes scuba scandal
Għaddasa tal-lag jesploraw relitt ta’ rmonk ta’ 144 sena Għaddasa tal-lag jesploraw relitt ta’ rmonk ta’ 144 sena
Skoperti minn għaddasa: Sinna Meg fi Florida, bombi fir-Renju Unit Skoperti minn għaddasa: Sinna Meg fi Florida, bombi fir-Renju Unit
L-AMTECS tniedi programm ta’ sħubija globali mmirat biex irawwem l-involviment tal-komunità L-AMTECS tniedi programm ta’ sħubija globali mmirat biex irawwem l-involviment tal-komunità
All Star Scuba Scene iżżid il-liveboard Ghani mal-flotta tagħha tal-Baħar l-Aħmar All Star Scuba Scene iżżid il-liveboard Ghani mal-flotta tagħha tal-Baħar l-Aħmar
Għaddas f’Sipadan imut wara li qabeż l-arma tan-nar Għaddas f’Sipadan imut wara li qabeż l-arma tan-nar
Kuntatt magħna
facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube Kamini Tiktok
Stampi mhux attribwiti fuq dan is-sit huma l-awtur tal-fotografu.
Ikkuntattja DIVER Magazine għad-dettalji.
facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube Kamini Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Drittijiet kollha riżervati.
Abbonamenti Rigali
Abbona għal £ 3/xahar