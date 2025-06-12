Abbonamenti magażins
Neħħi r-Reklami għal £ 3/xahar
Sinjal

L-għaddasa ta’ Dorothea nstabet mejta f’fond ta’ 85m.

Segwina fuq Google News
Abbona għan-Newsletter ta' kull ġimgħa tagħna
Il-Barriera ta' Dorothea fit-Tramuntana ta' Wales (Traveler 100)
Dorothea Quarry (Vjaġġatur 100)

The scuba diver who died in Dorothea Quarry in north-west Wales at the end of May was named as 60-year-old Tim Waples when an inquest was opened into his death in Caernarfon yesterday (11 June).

Waples’ body was discovered at a depth of 85m in the flooded quarry near Talysarn, an inland site long popular with technical divers for training because it plunges to depths beyond 100m. 

Waples lived and worked as an IT engineer in Hertfordshire and was an experienced technical diver.

Senior coroner Kate Robertson heard that Pulizija tat-Tramuntana ta’ Wales had logged a call at 1.37pm on Saturday, 31 May reporting that a diver had gone missing at the quarry, and the death was confirmed two hours later by a paramedic at the scene.

“It seems that Tim Waples had been diving using equipment when he was found deceased at approximately 85m depth within the water,” said the coroner. “He was confirmed as having passed away a short time later.”

post-mortem

Wara l-inċident, which was reported on Diverset, the police had stated that the death was not being treated as suspicious, but Robertson said that a post-mortem examination had been ordered because there was reason to suspect it of being unnatural. 

In diving this generally means that a death is thought not to be related to factors such as illness or age but to external factors – for example an accident, equipment malfunction, environmental hazard or human error.

The inquest was adjourned to allow time for further investigation.

Diving was for many years officially banned at Dorothea Quarry because of the high diver fatality rate there, but in more recent years the site has been run by North Wales Technical Divers (NWTD), a branch of the British Sub-Aqua Club, operating a controlled diving programme under licence from the landowner. 

Admission is restricted to divers qualified to carry out mixed-gas decompression dives.

Ukoll fuq Diversnet: DIVER DEATHS IN WALES AND CURAÇAO, ESPLORA 16-IL SITI RMARKABBLI TA' L-GĦASSIS INTERNI tar-Renju Unit: AVVENTURI TA' ILMA KEDER

Latest Episodju Podcast minn Scuba Diver Mag
Tagħmir Aġġornat Affiljat: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Ħej! Ilni nitgħallem dwar is-sidemount u qed insibha diffiċli nsib eżempju ċar ta' kif nirranġa t-tankijiet. Naf li se jkun kopert fit-taħriġ, imma rrid inkun naf x'għandi nixtri qabel ma nieħu l-klassi, m'hemmx ħanut tajjeb tas-sidemount ħdejja. Tista' turi kif huma armati t-tankijiet tal-ġenb u t-tankijiet tad-deko/tal-palk, jekk jogħġbok? Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet Scuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, ħjiel u pariri, u rapporti dwar l-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Links Importanti ta' Affiljat li Segwi 🔗 Ikseb 15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM! Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Ħut l-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Hawn: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐐𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐫𝐫𝐫 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivernet Website:/ https://www.scubadivermag Website:/ https:// Websajt: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-negozju: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Vidjos suġġeriti għalik: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1Uk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck64t2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh38OTI86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP7️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk71dB0AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqdce▶️LIK▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJ️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8MfATRd4Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y7wIOKde5 ================================ ✅ Dwar Scuba Diver Magazine. Merħba għal Scuba Diver Magazine! Aħna passjonati dwar dak kollu relatat mad-dinja taħt l-ilma. Bħala rivista ta’ distribuzzjoni b’xejn fl-Ewropa, l-ANZ, u l-Amerika ta’ Fuq, aħna nwasslulkom l-aktar reċenti fl-iskuba diving, minn destinazzjonijiet epiċi tal-ivvjaġġar għads u reviżjonijiet onesti tal-irkaptu għal pariri esperti, aħbarijiet, u stejjer ta’ ispirazzjoni taħt l-ilma. Kemm jekk int għaddas imħawwar jew kemm qed tibda l-vjaġġ tiegħek taħt l-ilma, il-kontenut tagħna huwa ddisinjat biex iżommok infurmat, ispirat u lest għall-għads li jmiss. Idħol, esplora, u tibqa' konnessa mad-dinja tal-iskuba diving magħna! Ingħaqad magħna u qatt ma titlifx avventura! Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-Negozju, jekk jogħġbok uża l-informazzjoni ta' kuntatt hawn taħt: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Tħobb l-iskuba diving? Abbona issa għal pariri dwar l-ivvjaġġar tal-għadis, reviżjonijiet tal-irkaptu, pariri tal-iskuba, għadds epiku, aħbarijiet tal-għadis, u stejjer taħt l-ilma!

@jaketarren
#askmark Ħej! Ilni nitgħallem dwar is-sidemount u qed insibha diffiċli nsib eżempju ċar ta' kif nirranġa t-tankijiet. Naf li se jkun kopert fit-taħriġ, imma rrid inkun naf x'għandi nixtri qabel ma nieħu l-klassi, m'hemmx ħanut tajjeb tas-sidemount ħdejja.

Tista' turi kif huma armati t-tankijiet tal-ġenb u t-tankijiet tad-deko/tal-palk, jekk jogħġbok?

Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, ħjiel u pariri, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/

✅ Links Importanti ta' Affiljat li Segwi

🔗 Ikseb 15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM! Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Ħut l-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Hawn:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Ibqgħu Konnessi Magħna.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Websajt: https://divernet.com/
Websajt: https://godivingshow.com/
Websajt: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-negozju: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Vidjos suġġeriti għalik:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Dwar Scuba Diver Magazine.

Merħba għal Scuba Diver Magazine! Aħna passjonati dwar dak kollu relatat mad-dinja taħt l-ilma. Bħala rivista ta’ distribuzzjoni b’xejn fl-Ewropa, l-ANZ, u l-Amerika ta’ Fuq, aħna nwasslulkom l-aktar reċenti fl-iskuba diving, minn destinazzjonijiet epiċi tal-ivvjaġġar għads u reviżjonijiet onesti tal-irkaptu għal pariri esperti, aħbarijiet, u stejjer ta’ ispirazzjoni taħt l-ilma.

Kemm jekk int għaddas imħawwar jew kemm qed tibda l-vjaġġ tiegħek taħt l-ilma, il-kontenut tagħna huwa ddisinjat biex iżommok infurmat, ispirat u lest għall-għads li jmiss. Idħol, esplora, u tibqa' konnessa mad-dinja tal-iskuba diving magħna! Ingħaqad magħna u qatt ma titlifx avventura!

Għal mistoqsijiet tan-Negozju, jekk jogħġbok uża l-informazzjoni ta' kuntatt hawn taħt:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Tħobb l-iskuba diving? Abbona issa għal pariri dwar l-ivvjaġġar tal-għadis, reviżjonijiet tal-irkaptu, pariri tal-iskuba, għadds epiku, aħbarijiet tal-għadis, u stejjer taħt l-ilma!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Kif Twaħħal Ċilindru Sidemount?

Aġġornat tal-Affiljat tal-Irkaptu: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Kif nista' nwaħħal dawl li jteptep maċ-ċilindru doppju jew wieħed tiegħi sabiex il-ħabib tiegħi jkun jista' jarani/jsibni anke f'viżibilità ħażina jew bil-lejl? Il-ħabel tipiku fuq dawn l-affarijiet dejjem iħalli d-dawl jaqa' 'l isfel u joskurah. Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet dwar l-iskuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, pariri u suġġerimenti, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Links Affiljati Importanti li għandek issegwi 🔗 Ikseb 15% Skont fuq l-Offerta Internazzjonali tal-eSIM! Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Ixtri Tagħmir tal-Għarbija Hawn: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔 Ikklikkja fuq il-link biex tikseb aktar informazzjoni. 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Ibqa' Konness Magħna. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Sit elettroniku: https://divernet.com/ Sit elettroniku: https://godivingshow.com/ Sit elettroniku: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar negozju: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Vidjows suġġeriti għalik: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Dwar Scuba Diver Magazine. Merħba f'Scuba Diver Magazine! Aħna passjonati dwar kull ħaġa relatata mad-dinja ta' taħt l-ilma. Bħala rivista ta' distribuzzjoni bla ħlas fl-Ewropa, ANZ, u l-Amerika ta' Fuq, inwasslulkom l-aħħar aħbarijiet dwar l-għadis bl-iskuba, minn destinazzjonijiet epiċi tal-ivvjaġġar għall-għadis u reviżjonijiet onesti tat-tagħmir għal pariri esperti, aħbarijiet, u stejjer ta' taħt l-ilma li jispiraw. Kemm jekk int għaddas imħawwar jew kemm jekk għadek kif bdejt il-vjaġġ tiegħek taħt l-ilma, il-kontenut tagħna huwa mfassal biex iżommok infurmat, ispirat, u lest għall-għadsa li jmiss tiegħek. Idħol, esplora, u ibqa' konness mad-dinja tal-għadis bl-iskuba magħna! Ingħaqad magħna u qatt titlifx avventura! Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-Negozju, jekk jogħġbok uża l-informazzjoni ta' kuntatt hawn taħt: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Tħobb l-scuba diving? Abbona issa għal pariri dwar l-ivvjaġġar għall-għadis, reviżjonijiet tat-tagħmir, pariri dwar l-scuba diving, għadisijiet epiċi, aħbarijiet dwar l-għadis, u stejjer taħt l-ilma! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Kif nista' nwaħħal dawl li jteptep maċ-ċilindru doppju jew wieħed tiegħi sabiex il-ħabib tiegħi jkun jista' jarani/jsibni anke f'viżibilità ħażina jew bil-lejl? Il-ħabel tipiku fuq dawn l-affarijiet dejjem iħalli d-dawl jaqa' 'l isfel u joskurah.
Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, ħjiel u pariri, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/

✅ Links Importanti ta' Affiljat li Segwi

🔗 Ikseb 15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM! Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Ħut l-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Hawn:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Ibqgħu Konnessi Magħna.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Websajt: https://divernet.com/
Websajt: https://godivingshow.com/
Websajt: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-negozju: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Vidjos suġġeriti għalik:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Dwar Scuba Diver Magazine.

Merħba għal Scuba Diver Magazine! Aħna passjonati dwar dak kollu relatat mad-dinja taħt l-ilma. Bħala rivista ta’ distribuzzjoni b’xejn fl-Ewropa, l-ANZ, u l-Amerika ta’ Fuq, aħna nwasslulkom l-aktar reċenti fl-iskuba diving, minn destinazzjonijiet epiċi tal-ivvjaġġar għads u reviżjonijiet onesti tal-irkaptu għal pariri esperti, aħbarijiet, u stejjer ta’ ispirazzjoni taħt l-ilma.

Kemm jekk int għaddas imħawwar jew kemm qed tibda l-vjaġġ tiegħek taħt l-ilma, il-kontenut tagħna huwa ddisinjat biex iżommok infurmat, ispirat u lest għall-għads li jmiss. Idħol, esplora, u tibqa' konnessa mad-dinja tal-iskuba diving magħna! Ingħaqad magħna u qatt ma titlifx avventura!

Għal mistoqsijiet tan-Negozju, jekk jogħġbok uża l-informazzjoni ta' kuntatt hawn taħt:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Tħobb l-iskuba diving? Abbona issa għal pariri dwar l-ivvjaġġar tal-għadis, reviżjonijiet tal-irkaptu, pariri tal-iskuba, għadds epiku, aħbarijiet tal-għadis, u stejjer taħt l-ilma!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Kif Nista' Nwaħħal Dawl Strobe li Jteptep Miegħi Biex il-Ħabib Tiegħi Jarani? #askmark #scubadiving

Tagħmir Aġġornat Affiljat: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Agħti ħarsa lejn Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Skont fuq l-Offerta Internazzjonali tal-eSIM Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join XIRI TA' TAGĦMIR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IL-WEBSITES TAGĦNA Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Għadds bl-Iskuba, Fotografija taħt l-Ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tat-Tagħmir tal-Iskuba Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar l-Iskuba, Fotografija taħt l-Ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-Uniku Spettaklu tal-Għadis fir-Renju Unit Sit elettroniku: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għar-reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGWI LNA FUQ IL-MIDJA SOĊJALI FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Naħdmu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-vidjow mhijiex maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ professjonali SCUBA jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż test, grafika, stampi, u informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-vidjow huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Għalliem tal-Għadis kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

Żur il-Websajt tal-Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

XIRI TA' TAGĦMIR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Dan Huwa L-Aqwa Ċentru tal-Għasa Qatt? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Abbona

Ejjew INŻOMMU F 'IMMISS!

Ikseb ġabra ta' kull ġimgħa tal-aħbarijiet u l-artikoli kollha ta' Divernet Scuba Maskra
Aħna ma spam! Aqra tagħna regoli tal-privatezza għal aktar info.
Abbona
Notifika ta '
mistieden

0 kummenti
Ħafna Ivvutaw
Newest Oldest
Feedbacks Inline
Ara l-kummenti kollha
Kummenti riċenti
Steve Seaman: Sejba ta’ qanpiena ta’ għaddas tneħħi l-mitt tan-nawfraġju mill-ilma
Francis Hermans: Pipeline: Il-podcast Left To Die jinvestiga skandlu tal-iskuba diving
Nick Bailey: Armla ta’ għaddas: “Għadni niċċekkja l-aħbarijiet kuljum”
ron: Skoperti minn għaddasa: Sinna Meg fi Florida, bombi fir-Renju Unit
Steve: Paul Toomer iħalli Dive RAID International
riċenti Aħbarijiet
L-għaddasa ta’ Dorothea nstabet mejta f’fond ta’ 85m. L-għaddasa ta’ Dorothea nstabet mejta f’fond ta’ 85m.
Evidenza ta’ nawfraġju ssolvi l-'problema tal-landa' Evidenza ta’ nawfraġju ssolvi l-'problema tal-landa'
Għaddasa jinstallaw l-ewwel 'Minter Hotel' 'l barra minn Sussex Għaddasa jinstallaw l-ewwel 'Minter Hotel' 'l barra minn Sussex
Sir David jiftakar esperjenza tal-biża’ b’elmu tal-għadis Sir David jiftakar esperjenza tal-biża’ b’elmu tal-għadis
Il-Prinċep William 'ottimist' dwar il-futur tal-oċeani Il-Prinċep William 'ottimist' dwar il-futur tal-oċeani
Raġel imut, martu u ħuh salvati waqt għadisa ta’ taħriġ Raġel imut, martu u ħuh salvati waqt għadisa ta’ taħriġ
Kuntatt magħna
facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube Kamini Tiktok
Stampi mhux attribwiti fuq dan is-sit huma l-awtur tal-fotografu.
Ikkuntattja DIVER Magazine għad-dettalji.
facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube Kamini Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Drittijiet kollha riżervati.
Abbonamenti Rigali
Abbona għal £ 3/xahar