L-Akbar Riżors Online għall-Għaddasa
L-Akbar Riżors Online għall-Għaddasa
Fittex
Agħlaq din il-kaxxa tat-tfittxija.

Tough conditions yield world freediving record

Segwi Divernet fuq Google News
Abbona għan-Newsletter ta' kull ġimgħa tagħna
Yet another world record for Alexey Molchanov
Yet another world record for Alexey Molchanov

With the passing of time, breaking world records become ever more challenging for freedivers – and even more so when bad weather takes a hand. Only one new world record was set at the 33rd AIDA Depth World Championship on Corsica, as serial record-breaker Alexey Molchanov was able to better a previous deep dive of his own.

The breakthrough came in the men’s Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB) event on the fourth day of a competition beset by strong winds, swells and a harsh thermocline in the Mediterranean’s Gulf of Ajaccio.

The event had been rescheduled by 24 hours to 10 September because of the difficult conditions for competitors. The Russian freediver, competing as an “Individual Neutral Athlete”, descended to 125m – 2m deeper than the depth he had managed at the same competition in Limassol, Cyprus last year. His dive took 4min 23sec.

In CWTB the diver descends and ascends unassisted by sleds or propulsion devices. Using two fins is reckoned to provide more control and stability than when using a monofin, but also requires greater effort.

In recent years Molchanov has usually found himself competing with Arnaud Jerald as his only close rival in CWTB, so with the French freediver absent this year he could have taken it easy and still taken a Championship gold medal. 

The achievement came three days after he had blacked out 2m from the surface, on the point of equalling his 100m Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) world record.

35th world record

Molchanov already holds the 124m absolute CWTB record, set at the CMAS 7th Freediving Depth World Championship in Roatan, Honduras last year. The latest world record was his seventh in the discipline, and the 35th overall of his career. 

Molchanov also holds the AIDA Constant Weight Monofin (CWTB) (136m) and Variable Weight (156m) world records.

The competition wrapped up on 15 September, with two continental and 36 national records having been set by competitors during the week.

An Overall category rewards those freedivers deemed to have excelled across the Free Immersion, CWT, CNF, and CWTB disciplines, and this resulted in Croatian Petar Klovar being named Men's Overall Champion, while Marianna Gillespie from France, competing as an individual international athlete, took the women’s title for the third consecutive year.

Ukoll fuq Diversnet: 3 rekords ta’ freedive fid-dinja + fir-Renju Unit stabbiliti f’Ċipru, Rekords dinji assoluti ta’ freediving stabbiliti f’Roatan, Ice-breakers: Freediving records topple, Passjonijiet nazzjonali hekk kif 8 rekords mondjali tal-freediving jaqgħu

Latest Episodju Podcast minn Scuba Diver Mag
@ValTaylor7 #askMark Hi Mark, jien għaddas ċertifikat ġdid u għamilt 10 ads (kollha fuq tagħmir mikrija) u fuq ftit għaddas ix-xedaq tiegħi ssakkar. Jiġri wkoll kultant jekk snorkeling għal żmien twil u għalhekk qed nistaqsi jekk dan hux minħabba l-piż tat-2 stadju jew biċċa tal-ħalq inqas komda. Jekk huwa biċċa tal-ħalq u nieħu waħda tajba li toqgħod lili tajjeb (xi rakkomandazzjonijiet?) Iċ-ċentri tal-għads b'mod ġenerali jaqilbuhom meta nikri l-irkaptu? Grazzi għal kull parir Val #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----- ------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------- WEBSITE TAGĦNA Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel & Pariri, Websajt tar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt tar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-Uniku Show tal-Għasa fil-Websajt tar-Renju Unit : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna ----------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- SEGW US FUQ SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna msieħba ma' https://www. scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat. 00:00 Introduzzjoni 00:50 Mistoqsija 01:19 Tweġiba

@ValTaylor7
#askMark Hi Mark, jien għaddas ċertifikat ġdid u għamilt 10 għadds (kollha fuq tagħmir mikrija) u fuq ftit għaddas ix-xedaq tiegħi ssakkar. Jiġri wkoll kultant jekk snorkeling għal żmien twil u għalhekk qed nistaqsi jekk dan hux minħabba l-piż tat-2 stadju jew biċċa tal-ħalq inqas komda. Jekk huwa biċċa tal-ħalq u nieħu waħda tajba li toqgħod lili tajjeb (xi rakkomandazzjonijiet?) Iċ-ċentri tal-għads b'mod ġenerali jaqilbuhom meta nikri l-irkaptu? Grazzi għal kull parir
Val
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.
00: 00 Introduzzjoni
00:50 Mistoqsija
01:19 Tweġiba

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zREM4MEQ5NkI0RDExOEYy

Kif nipprevjeni l-għeja tax-xedaq? #askmark #scubadiving #scuba

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169 #askmark Meta togħdos kemm bi trasmettitur AI kif ukoll b'SPG, bit-trasmettitur AI juża l-port HP fuq l-ispalla tax-xellug tiegħek u għalhekk ikun fuq l-istess naħa tal-kompjuter tal-għads tiegħek, kif tgħaddi l-pajp għall-SPG? Hija kwistjoni li l-pajp SPG ġej mill-port tal-HP tal-lemin iżda xorta jeħtieġ li jkun fuq id-D-Ring tal-koxxa tax-xellug? Jew tirrakkomanda li tpoġġi l-kompjuter tal-għads tiegħek fuq in-naħa tal-lemin? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- ------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- WEBSITE TAGĦNA Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-Uniku Show tal-Għasa fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- SEGWINA FUQ IL-FACEBOOK TAL-MEDIA SOĊJALI : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna msieħba ma' https://www.scuba.com u https ://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169
#askmark Meta togħdos kemm bi trasmettitur AI kif ukoll b'SPG, bit-trasmettitur AI juża l-port HP fuq l-ispalla tax-xellug tiegħek sabiex ikun fuq l-istess naħa tal-kompjuter tal-għads tiegħek, kif tgħaddi l-pajp għall-SPG? Hija kwistjoni li l-pajp SPG ġej mill-port tal-HP tal-lemin iżda xorta jeħtieġ li jkun fuq id-D-Ring tal-koxxa tax-xellug? Jew tirrakkomanda li tpoġġi l-kompjuter tal-għads tiegħek fuq in-naħa tal-lemin?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41RTFEM0JFNjc4MDNBMzA5

Nista' Nwaħħal Trasmettitur fuq in-naħa 'l bogħod tal-Kompjuter tal-Għasa Tiegħi? #AskMark @lyudmilbozadzhiev5169

Din il-ġimgħa fuq il-podcast, James Bond ta muturi ta’ edizzjoni limitata lill-RNLI, The British Sub Aqua Club qed jitlob lill-għaddasa biex jippreparaw biex inaddfu l-oċeani tagħna f’Settembru. U milli jidher, ilkoll kemm aħna huma sportivi estremi peress li l-iskuba diving jikklassifika fl-ewwel post fi stħarriġ li n-nies tal-isports estremi jixtiequ jipprovaw iżda, taħsibx li qatt se jaslu biex jippruvaw https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel -craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/ https:/ /www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/ https:/ /www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11 https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled- displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/ https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/ scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------ ------------------------------------------------- -------------------------- SITE WEB TAGĦNA Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri , Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show fir-Renju Unit Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna ----------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------- SEGWINA FUQ SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna sħabna ma' https://www.scuba .com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

Din il-ġimgħa fuq il-podcast, James Bond ta muturi ta’ edizzjoni limitata lill-RNLI, The British Sub Aqua Club qed jitlob lill-għaddasa biex jippreparaw biex inaddfu l-oċeani tagħna f’Settembru. U milli jidher, ilkoll kemm aħna huma sportivi estremi peress li l-iskuba diving jikklassifika fl-ewwel post fi stħarriġ li n-nies tal-isports estremi jixtiequ jipprovaw imma, taħsibx li qatt se jaslu biex jippruvaw


https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/


https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled-displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/
https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black


Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GNEUwNzhEMDZFMDNDQTM1

Scuba Ivvota #1 Fuq Lista ta' Sports Estrem #scuba #news #podcast

Tagħbija aktar ... Abbona

Ejjew INŻOMMU F 'IMMISS!

Ikseb ġabra ta' kull ġimgħa tal-aħbarijiet u l-artikoli kollha ta' Divernet Scuba Maskra
Aħna ma spam! Aqra tagħna regoli tal-privatezza għal aktar info.

Abbona
Notifika ta '
mistieden

0 kummenti
Ħafna Ivvutaw
Newest Oldest
Feedbacks Inline
Ara l-kummenti kollha
Kummenti riċenti
Neal Langerman: Għadds f'post remot, sigurtà fuq il-baħar - u Proġett tal-Linja Bażi tat-Truk Lagoon Wreck
John Heagney: Kif Jaħdmu Vintage Twin Hose Regs? #askmark #scuba
TED: Il-BSAC jingħaqad ma' korpi oħra ta' tmexxija tal-isports tal-ilma biex jiġġieldu għal protezzjoni aħjar għall-ilmijiet tar-Renju Unit
John Charles DAVIES: Kelb il-baħar reprieve kif Maldives U-turns fuq konz
Richard Rigby: L-iskuba jirkupra, iżda l-għaddasa ‘qalba’ jonqsu
riċenti Aħbarijiet
Il-BSAC jingħaqad ma' korpi oħra ta' tmexxija tal-isports tal-ilma biex jiġġieldu għal protezzjoni aħjar għall-ilmijiet tar-Renju Unit Il-BSAC jingħaqad ma' korpi oħra ta' tmexxija tal-isports tal-ilma biex jiġġieldu għal protezzjoni aħjar għall-ilmijiet tar-Renju Unit
L-irkuprar tal-linja jispiċċa fil-mewt tal-bugħaddas + dgħajsa mgħarrqa L-irkuprar tal-linja jispiċċa fil-mewt tal-bugħaddas + dgħajsa mgħarrqa
Kif l-għaddasa jistgħu jappoġġjaw il-Jum Dinji tal-Manta Kif l-għaddasa jistgħu jappoġġjaw il-Jum Dinji tal-Manta
Bugħaddas tar-Renju Unit isemmi l-ewwel żiemel pigmeu tal-Afrika Bugħaddas tar-Renju Unit isemmi l-ewwel żiemel pigmeu tal-Afrika
Adsa rekord dinji - sa 45m f'tubu sħun Adsa rekord dinji - sa 45m f'tubu sħun
Breaking news: Scuba Diver Magazine qed jiċċaqlaq għal Divernet! Breaking news: Scuba Diver Magazine qed jiċċaqlaq għal Divernet!

Qabbad Magħna

facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube

Stampi mhux attribwiti fuq dan is-sit huma l-awtur tal-fotografu.
Ikkuntattja DIVER Magazine għad-dettalji.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Drittijiet kollha riżervati.

0
Nħobb il-ħsibijiet tiegħek, jekk jogħġbok ikkummenta.x