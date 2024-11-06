L-Akbar Riżors Online għall-Għaddasa
Fittex
Agħlaq din il-kaxxa tat-tfittxija.

English seagrass success promises worldwide boost

Segwi Divernet fuq Google News
Abbona għan-Newsletter ta' kull ġimgħa tagħna
Divers using the HMS OCToPUS seed-injection devices (OCT)
Divers using the HMS OCToPUS seed-injection devices (OCT)

After five years of work, England’s biggest seagrass-restoration project has come to a close, with its results described as “incredibly promising” for the future.

The £2.5 million LIFE Recreation ReMEDIES initiative, led by Natural England and spearheaded by the Trust għall-Konservazzjoni tal-Oċean (OCT), tackled the restoration of more than eight hectares of seagrass beds in Plymouth Sound Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and the Solent Maritime SAC. 

The project, which also included protection of the hard pink coralline algae called maerl, involved tackling pressures on natural habitats such as recreational anchoring and mooring and educational outreach, along with trials of several seagrass-restoration methods.

A headline achievement was the boosting of seagrass seedling germination success rates from 5% to 33% – a result the team says promises to transform restoration efforts worldwide. Early regrowth is already said to be visible at both project sites.

ReMEDIES, which stands for Reducing & Mitigating Erosion & Disturbance Impacts affEcting the Seabed, was funded by the EU LIFE programme and also involved the Soċjetà tal-Konservazzjoni tal-Baħar, Royal Yachting Association and Plymouth City Council / Tamar Estuaries Consultative Forum. 

Trial methods

The OCT says that the project gave it the opportunity to restore the key Zostera marina seagrass species using two trial methods.

The first of these, seed broadcasting, involved both deploying hessian bags containing seed and, over an equal area, using an innovative injection device called Hydro Marine Seeding (HMS) OCToPUS (Ocean Conservation Trust ‘o’ Pressurised Underwater Seeder). 

The second method, seedling translocation, meant growing adult plants from seed using “Seagrass Mat Technology” in a laboratory at the National Marine Aquarium, which is run by the OCT. The plants were then deployed at the restoration site.

Nurturing of seagrass plants (OCT)
Nurturing of seagrass plants (OCT)

As a result of these experiments the habitat-restoration team now believes that the best way to achieve sub-tidal seagrass restoration could be through HMS combined with Seagrass Mat Technology. Preliminary results are already said to be showing some regeneration of the seagrass beds, which the team will continue to monitor.

“Seagrass restoration is not without its challenges but, despite this, the ReMEDIES project has pushed boundaries in developing large-scale sub-tidal seagrass restoration,” said Mark Parry, the OCT’s head of ocean habitat restoration.

“It’s been great trialling innovative restoration techniques and seeing the success of our efforts in both Jennycliff Bay and the Solent Maritime. We are excited to continue our learning and development of large-scale restoration efforts in our Blue Meadows project.”

Hand-picked by divers

Because seagrass seeds can be hand-picked by divers only once a year, when the plants flower, the OCT developed a type of seed-storage facility that could allow it to restore meadows year-round. The seeds are maintained in a dormant state in a high-saline, chilled recirculatory system. 

Once removed from dormancy, volunteers care for the seeds through to the seedling and adult plant stages as they grow within the Seagrass Mat Technology. 

Thriving seagrass ready for replanting (OCT)
Thriving seagrass ready for replanting (OCT)

“The ReMEDIES project has been hugely challenging in complexity, scale and ambition, combining recreational pressure-reduction in fragile seagrass habitats with restoration as an additional tool to help it recover,” commented project manager Fiona Tibbitt. 

The seagrass-cultivation facility at the aquarium will continue to showcase the project, which was sponsored by Valeport, Zurich and Naturesave Insurance.

Ukoll fuq Diversnet: HMS OCTOPUS ARMS DIVERS TO SOW SEAGRASS FAST, ‘I’VE BEEN LISTENING TO SEAGRASS MEADOWS’, SEAGRASS LIFTS ‘BLUE CARBON’ HOPES IN CORNWALL, ORGANIZZATUR TA’ SORPRIŻI TA’ SORPRIŻI KBAR SEAGRASS, BIGGEST SEAGRASS BED YET IDENTIFIED IN CORNWALL

Latest Episodju Podcast minn Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kif timmaniġġja follow on dives meta l-aħħar wieħed tiegħek kien stressanti ħafna minħabba nuqqas ta' arja? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- ------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- WEBSITE TAGĦNA Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-Uniku Show tal-Għasa fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- SEGWINA FUQ IL-FACEBOOK TAL-MEDIA SOĊJALI : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna msieħba ma' https://www.scuba.com u https ://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kif timmaniġġja s-segwitu ta' l-għaddas meta l-aħħar wieħed tiegħek kien stressanti ħafna minħabba nuqqas ta' arja?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Daħħal lura fl-Ilma Wara Adsa Ħażina? #Staqsi lilMark #scuba

Link tal-websajt Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -gear ------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------- WEBSITE TAGĦNA Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Għadds, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-Uniku Dive Show fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fil-marki tagħna ---------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------ SEGWINA FUQ SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna msieħba ma https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat. 00:00 Introduzzjoni 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Reviżjoni

Link tal-websajt Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.
00: 00 Introduzzjoni
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Speċifikazzjonijiet
09:40 Reviżjoni

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Reviżjoni #Unboxing #Reviżjoni

Din il-ġimgħa fuq il-podcast, il-gwidi tal-Għasa Professjonali fil-Filippini jinsabu fl-ilma sħun wara li xi wħud qed jaċċettaw ħlas għall-inċiżjoni tal-ismijiet fil-qroll, li jwassal biex l-awtoritajiet jirdoppjaw il-flus tal-premju għal kwalunkwe informazzjoni dwar il-ħatja. LL cool J reċentement qal lill-Gwardjan li l-kelb il-baħar anamatronic f'Deep Blue Sea kważi għerqu. U eks għaddas tan-Navy iddeċieda li jsir l-ewwel li jgħum il-kanal Ingliż, fuq dahru. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- WEBSITE TAGĦNA Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt tar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għar-reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna -------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SEGWINA FUQ IL-MEDIA SOĊJALI FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna sħabna ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

Din il-ġimgħa fuq il-podcast, il-gwidi tal-Għasa Professjonali fil-Filippini jinsabu fl-ilma sħun wara li xi wħud qed jaċċettaw ħlas għall-inċiżjoni tal-ismijiet fil-qroll, li jwassal biex l-awtoritajiet jirdoppjaw il-flus tal-premju għal kwalunkwe informazzjoni dwar il-ħatja. LL cool J reċentement qal lill-Gwardjan li l-kelb il-baħar anamatronic f'Deep Blue Sea kważi għerqu. U eks għaddas tan-Navy iddeċieda li jsir l-ewwel li jgħum il-kanal Ingliż, fuq dahru.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Tħallsu Gwidi lill-Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Abbona

Ejjew INŻOMMU F 'IMMISS!

Ikseb ġabra ta' kull ġimgħa tal-aħbarijiet u l-artikoli kollha ta' Divernet Scuba Maskra
Aħna ma spam! Aqra tagħna regoli tal-privatezza għal aktar info.

Abbona
Notifika ta '
mistieden

0 kummenti
Ħafna Ivvutaw
Newest Oldest
Feedbacks Inline
Ara l-kummenti kollha
Kummenti riċenti
Rafael Novi Setya h: Kif tittrasporta b'mod korrett tank scuba
Eugene: 4 għaddasa jmutu wara li jinġibdu fil-pajp
Daniel Pyr: Għandek problemi fil-widnejn meta togħdos? Din tista' tkun il-problema.
Steve Farrar: Il-Flotta Iswed ta’ Ben Franklin
Bud Tbiegħ: Ghost Ships Of The Great Lakes Part-2
riċenti Aħbarijiet
Emperor Divers iħabbar sħubija ġdida ma’ Bilikiki Cruises Emperor Divers iħabbar sħubija ġdida ma’ Bilikiki Cruises
MAST jidħol biex isalva oġġetti ta' nawfraġju tal-mużew MAST jidħol biex isalva oġġetti ta' nawfraġju tal-mużew
L-estrazzjoni tal-ġisem ta' l-għaddasa tal-għerien "teknikament eżiġenti" L-estrazzjoni tal-ġisem ta' l-għaddasa tal-għerien "teknikament eżiġenti"
Offerta issa għal xogħol artistiku tal-kelb il-baħar Oceanic 31 Offerta issa għal xogħol artistiku tal-kelb il-baħar Oceanic 31
Ġabra ta’ fondi bl-irkant għal Sea of ​​Change Foundation Ġabra ta’ fondi bl-irkant għal Sea of ​​Change Foundation
Imut Bill Gavin, l-għaddasa tal-għerien influwenti Imut Bill Gavin, l-għaddasa tal-għerien influwenti

Qabbad Magħna

facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube Kamini

Stampi mhux attribwiti fuq dan is-sit huma l-awtur tal-fotografu.
Ikkuntattja DIVER Magazine għad-dettalji.

facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube Kamini

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Drittijiet kollha riżervati.