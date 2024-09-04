L-Akbar Riżors Online għall-Għaddasa
L-Akbar Riżors Online għall-Għaddasa
Fittex
Agħlaq din il-kaxxa tat-tfittxija.

Carved-up coral shocks Bohol divers

1 Utent qari din il-kariga.
Segwi Divernet fuq Google News
Abbona għan-Newsletter ta' kull ġimgħa tagħna
Sustained damage to a coral near Virgin Island (Danilo Menorias)
Sustained damage to a coral near Virgin Island (Danilo Menorias)

Graffiti carved into plate corals off the popular tourist island of Bohol in the Philippines has shocked local divers. 

A 50,000 peso reward (about £675) has been posted for information leading to arrest of those divers responsible for vandalising the reef off Virgin Island – and a review of the damage and future risks to the corals have thrown the future of diving at the site into doubt.

The damage was noted and shared by PADI dive instructor Danilo ‘Don-don’ Menorias of the Bohol Divers Advocacy Co-operative, from Panglao. Names such as ‘Mojak’ and ‘Min’ had been etched roughly into the healthy coral for which the location is known.

The Department of Environment & Natural Resources, Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office and Panglao’s local authority have launched an investigation, with Bohol’s governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado offering the reward for information on the underwater graffiti artists. 

Carved-up coral – so who is Mojak? (Danilo Menorias)
So who is Mojak? (Danilo Menorias)

“Unfortunately there are still people who despise and ignore our little efforts to keep these corals beautiful,” he said, referring to an incident last year when corals off Balicasag Island, south-west of Panglao, were similarly mutilated, with the vandalism shared through video footage.

“We strongly urge all dive operators and divers to work together to prevent anyone found interfering and abusing our environment, especially under our oceans,” said Aumentado, adding that the local authority should ensure that all divers were fully briefed on what was and was not acceptable behaviour under water. “Those who violate this will be punished, including dive-shops and guides,” he said.

The investigation team are empowered to assess future risk to the reefs and order site closures, and any decision would be respected, said the governor.

“Many thanks to everyone who cares about the condition of corals and we will continue to work together to preserve our environment for future generations.”

Ukoll fuq Diversnet: PARTIAL TO ANDA’S ABRACADABRA, PHILIPPINES DIVE-RESORT CLAIMS CORAL COUP

Latest Episodju Podcast minn Scuba Diver Mag
Din il-ġimgħa fuq il-podcast, L-ewwel ħlasijiet ta’ kumpens għall-ispejjeż imġarrba fl-imwiet ta’ 34 persuna li mietu meta l-liveaboard tal-għads ta’ Kalifornja ħadet in-nar fl-2019 ġew ordnati minn imħallef federali tal-Istati Uniti – għalkemm il-kaptan tiegħu Jerry Boylan huwiex f’pożizzjoni. biex tħallas il-kont għadu mhux ċar. Bennieni għall-qroll tat-trabi ddisinjati biex jiffrustraw il-predaturi bis-snien bħall-pappagall jistgħu jiġu skjerati bħala parti minn ħidma biex jirriabilitaw is-sikek milquta minn avvenimenti ta 'disturb bħall-ibbliċjar tal-qroll. Il-Mużew tal-Għasis f’Gosport ingħalaq matul l-2024 għar-restawr tal-“bini elenkat niedi ta’ Grad II*” iżda għandu pjanijiet ambizzjużi li jerġa’ jiftaħ minn Ġunju li ġej, aktar niexef u b’wirjiet ġodda. https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs- appoġġ/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot- cradles-a-coral-game-changer/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/ Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag .com/join Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- ----- SITI WEB TAGĦNA Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna ------- ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- SEGWINA FUQ IL-MEDIA SOĊJALI FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https:// twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna sħabna ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

Din il-ġimgħa fuq il-podcast, L-ewwel ħlasijiet ta’ kumpens għall-ispejjeż imġarrba fl-imwiet ta’ 34 persuna li mietu meta l-liveaboard tal-għads ta’ Kalifornja ħadet in-nar fl-2019 ġew ordnati minn imħallef federali tal-Istati Uniti – għalkemm il-kaptan tiegħu Jerry Boylan huwiex f’pożizzjoni. biex tħallas il-kont għadu mhux ċar. Bennieni għall-qroll tat-trabi ddisinjati biex jiffrustraw il-predaturi bis-snien bħall-pappagall jistgħu jiġu skjerati bħala parti minn ħidma biex jirriabilitaw is-sikek milquta minn avvenimenti ta 'disturb bħall-ibbliċjar tal-qroll. Il-Mużew tal-Għasis f’Gosport ingħalaq matul l-2024 għar-restawr tal-“bini elenkat niedi ta’ Grad II*” iżda għandu pjanijiet ambizzjużi li jerġa’ jiftaħ minn Ġunju li ġej, aktar niexef u b’wirjiet ġodda.


https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o
https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg
https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/


Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5CNTQ4NEJFQThFNzg4Q0Qz

Kumpens ta' $34K biss Wara 5 snin #scuba #news #podcast

Żur Scuba.com b'din il-link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Xiri ta' Gear: https://www. .scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- SITE WEB TAGĦNA Website: https:/ /www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https:// www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna -------------------- ------------------------------------------------- -------------- SEGWINA FUQ SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www. .instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat. 00:00 Introduzzjoni 00:52 Scuba.com 02:09 Kura tas-saqajn ta' qabel l-għads 08:20 Kura tas-saqajn ta' wara l-għads

Żur Scuba.com b'din il-link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.
00: 00 Introduzzjoni
00:52 Scuba.com
02:09 Kura tas-saqajn qabel l-għads
08:20 Kura tas-saqajn ta’ wara l-għads

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MzQwRDA4N0ZGRTNBNTE2

Scuba Diving Foot Care #scuba #howto

Kif tirrotta l-manka tad-drysuit tiegħek? #askmarkanything @denisb8426 #askmark Hi Mark, dan l-aħħar għamilt l-ewwel ads tiegħi f'drysuit. Fuq ix-xatt kelli xi diskussjonijiet dwar ir-rotta tal-inflatorhose għad-drysuit. Buddys aktar esperjenzati tiegħi qaluli biex inpoġġiha fuq ix-xedd tiegħi... allura biss mill-1. stadju... taħt id-driegħ.... sal-drysuit. Rajt ħafna filmati fejn in-nies ipoġġuha TAĦT ix-xedd... Għandek raġunijiet biex tagħmel l-waħda jew l-oħra? Tislijiet mill-Ġermanja. Gut Luft! Denis #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------- ------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ WEBSITE TAGĦNA Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Scuba Gear Websajt tar-Reviżjoni: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt tar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-Uniku Show tal-Għasa fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https:/ /www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- SEGWINA FUQ IL-MEDIA SOĊJALI FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna msieħba ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

Kif tirrotta l-manka tad-drysuit tiegħek? #askmarkanything

@denisb8426
#askmark Hi Mark, dan l-aħħar għamilt l-ewwel ads tiegħi f'drysuit. Fuq ix-xatt kelli xi diskussjonijiet dwar ir-rotta tal-inflatorhose għad-drysuit. Buddys aktar esperjenzati tiegħi qaluli biex inpoġġiha fuq ix-xedd tiegħi... allura biss mill-1. stadju... taħt id-driegħ.... sal-drysuit. Rajt ħafna filmati fejn in-nies ipoġġuha TAĦT ix-xedd... Għandek raġunijiet biex tagħmel l-waħda jew l-oħra? Tislijiet mill-Ġermanja. Gut Luft! Denis

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41QUU4MjI2RjNBNjFENEY3

Kif tirrotta l-manka tad-drysuit tiegħek? @denisb8426 #askmark

Tagħbija aktar ... Abbona

Ejjew INŻOMMU F 'IMMISS!

Ikseb ġabra ta' kull ġimgħa tal-aħbarijiet u l-artikoli kollha ta' Divernet Scuba Maskra
Aħna ma spam! Aqra tagħna regoli tal-privatezza għal aktar info.

Abbona
Notifika ta '
mistieden

0 kummenti
Ħafna Ivvutaw
Newest Oldest
Feedbacks Inline
Ara l-kummenti kollha
Kummenti riċenti
Chuck A Ruffing: Kelb il-baħar Whitetip oċeaniku jigdem freediver kompetittiv
Nigel Haines: Delfini fil-magħluq ‘jintrema’ bl-ilma tal-banju’
I qqqqqq: Delfini fil-magħluq ‘jintrema’ bl-ilma tal-banju’
Steve Weinman: Il-misteru tal-‘blip’ tat-Titanic solvut
Adi: Il-misteru tal-‘blip’ tat-Titanic solvut
riċenti Aħbarijiet
Paul Watson intbagħat il-ħabs hekk kif il-Ġappuniż joqtol il-balieni tal-pinen Paul Watson intbagħat il-ħabs hekk kif il-Ġappuniż joqtol il-balieni tal-pinen
Relitt tax-xampanja msejjaħ Monument Antik għall-protezzjoni Relitt tax-xampanja msejjaħ Monument Antik għall-protezzjoni
It-tim traċċa 3 nawfraġji mit-2 WWXNUMX "Battalja Minsija" It-tim traċċa 3 nawfraġji mit-2 WWXNUMX "Battalja Minsija"
RNLI 200: Dawk li jsalvaw il-ħajja jieħdu mument RNLI 200: Dawk li jsalvaw il-ħajja jieħdu mument
Relitt enormi tal-linja Brittanika li jinsab fl-Eġew Relitt enormi tal-linja Brittanika li jinsab fl-Eġew
Drying-out Diving Museum jeħtieġ appoġġ Drying-out Diving Museum jeħtieġ appoġġ

Qabbad Magħna

facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube

Stampi mhux attribwiti fuq dan is-sit huma l-awtur tal-fotografu.
Ikkuntattja DIVER Magazine għad-dettalji.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Drittijiet kollha riżervati.

0
Nħobb il-ħsibijiet tiegħek, jekk jogħġbok ikkummenta.x