Abbonamenti magażins
Neħħi r-Reklami għal £ 3/xahar
Sinjal

Kapitolu Ġdid għall-HMAS Brisbane

Segwina fuq Google News
Abbona għan-Newsletter ta' kull ġimgħa tagħna
Kapitolu Ġdid għall-HMAS Brisbane

A New Chapter for HMAS Brisbane After Being Transformed by Cyclone Alfred.


Australia’s renowned dive site, the HMAS Brisbane, has been transformed by the powerful swell from Cyclone Alfred, which has torn the forward superstructure off the wreck. Remarkably, the section now rests perfectly upright beside the main hull. This fortuitous alignment has created two distinct structures for divers to explore, along with a natural gutter that creates an attractive sanctuary for marine life.


This dramatic reconfiguration not only preserves the storied past of the ex-navy warship but adds a fresh chapter to its legacy. Divers will now experience the thrill of navigating between the main wreck and its detached companion, discovering hidden nooks and flourishing habitats that have quickly become a haven for marine biodiversity. The newly formed gutter is already attracting vibrant schools of fish and other sea creatures, offering a living exhibit of nature’s resilience and beauty.

DSC 8755
A New Chapter for HMAS Brisbane 2


“Cyclone Alfred has added to the already exciting and curious narrative of HMAS Brisbane,” said Jonny from Sunreef. “We’re just blown away by the power of the ocean and how much of the wreck was relocated, it’s really incredible and now this weather event is eternalized in the story of this already famous wreck.”

Steve Hoseck, Principal Ranger of Southern Marine Parks, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said rangers conducted an initial post-cyclone inspection of the popular dive site, located off Mooloolaba, over the weekend.

“While the majority of the wreck remains in great shape, and appears unaffected by Alfred, a large forward section of the ship has undergone a major makeover,” Mr Hoseck said.

“An entire section below the front funnel has detached and been relocated to the port side of the ship – this is an amazing demonstration of the power of the waves and water currents that were at play during the cyclone.”

Mr Hoseck said Rangers are prioritising making safe the separated areas so diving can resume as soon as possible.

“Once these works have been completed, we will open the site for guided external-only dives run by the two local dive operators.

“The next priority is a full internal inspection of the wreck to assess if additional work is required before diver entry into the wreck is deemed safe.

“This internal assessment is complex work that requires good sea conditions and could take several months to complete. Access during this time will be limited to guided dives only for safety.

“A multi-beam survey in April will give us an indication of damage to external surfaces, and will be compared to previous surveys to determine if any further twisting or warping has occurred.

“We recognise how important the ex-HMAS Brisbane site is to the local diving community and tourism industry and we are committed to getting the site safe and reopened so that visitors can experience its new creative expressions as soon as possible.

“We ask that people stay away from the site until it is deemed safe.”

“Once deemed safe, the ex-HMAS Brisbane will be an amazing dive, with new twists and unique perspectives thanks to Tropical Cyclone Alfred.”

More information on the Ex-HMAS Brisbane and the conservation park is available at: ex-HMAS Brisbane Conservation Park.

Latest Episodju Podcast minn Scuba Diver Mag
Żur il-Websajt tal-Wakatobi Resort: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% Off Internazzjonali eSIM Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/PURCHASESEAR: G. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Il-Websajt Waħdieni tal-Għasa fir-Renju Unit: https://www.rork.com reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGWAW IL-MEDIA FUQ SEGWIDA FUQ facebook. TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-apparat kollu essenzjali tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

Żur il-Websajt tal-Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

XIRI TA' TAGĦMIR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Dan Huwa L-Aqwa Ċentru tal-Għasa Qatt? W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark Hi hemm, rigward DSMBs. Jien l-ebda espert u normalment niskjeraha b'mod korrett. Dan il-weekend konna ħamma fuq kurrent qawwi ħafna u kważi nitlef in-nifs waqt li nisfruttah (mouth inflate) peress li tħabbel xi ftit fuq ir-reg tiegħi. Beżża’ l-ħrejjeġ minni hekk. Hemm xi ħaġa ta' "ċilindru żgħir" sabiex inżomm ir-reg tiegħi f'ħalqi biex niskjeraha aktar sigura? Jien ma ppruvajtx nagħmilha bl-LPI tiegħi... imma nassumu li tħabbil ukoll. Grazzi Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, ħjiel u pariri, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Links ta' Affiljat Importanti biex Segwi 🔗 Ikseb 15% Off Internazzjonali tal-eSIM! Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Ħut l-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Hawn: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐐𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐫𝐫𝐫 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivernet Website:/ https://www.scubadivermag Website:/ https:// Websajt: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-negozju: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Vidjos suġġeriti għalik: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1Uk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck64t2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh38OTI86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP7️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk71dB0AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqdce▶️LIK▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJ️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8MfATRd4Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y7wIOKde5 ================================ ✅ Dwar Scuba Diver Magazine. Merħba għal Scuba Diver Magazine! Aħna passjonati dwar dak kollu relatat mad-dinja taħt l-ilma. Bħala rivista ta’ distribuzzjoni b’xejn fl-Ewropa, l-ANZ, u l-Amerika ta’ Fuq, aħna nwasslulkom l-aktar reċenti fl-iskuba diving, minn destinazzjonijiet epiċi tal-ivvjaġġar għads u reviżjonijiet onesti tal-irkaptu għal pariri esperti, aħbarijiet, u stejjer ta’ ispirazzjoni taħt l-ilma. Kemm jekk int għaddas imħawwar jew kemm qed tibda l-vjaġġ tiegħek taħt l-ilma, il-kontenut tagħna huwa ddisinjat biex iżommok infurmat, ispirat u lest għall-għads li jmiss. Idħol, esplora, u tibqa' konnessa mad-dinja tal-iskuba diving magħna! Ingħaqad magħna u qatt ma titlifx avventura! Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-Negozju, jekk jogħġbok uża l-informazzjoni ta' kuntatt hawn taħt: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Tħobb l-iskuba diving? Abbona issa għal pariri dwar l-ivvjaġġar tal-għadis, reviżjonijiet tal-irkaptu, pariri tal-iskuba, għadds epiku, aħbarijiet tal-għadis, u stejjer taħt l-ilma!

@sennacher
#askmark Hi hemm, rigward DSMBs. Jien l-ebda espert u normalment niskjeraha b'mod korrett. Dan il-weekend konna ħamma fuq kurrent qawwi ħafna u kważi nitlef in-nifs waqt li nisfruttah (mouth inflate) peress li tħabbel xi ftit fuq ir-reg tiegħi. Beżża’ l-ħrejjeġ minni hekk. Hemm xi ħaġa ta' "ċilindru żgħir" sabiex inżomm ir-reg tiegħi f'ħalqi biex niskjeraha aktar sigura? Jien ma ppruvajtx nagħmilha bl-LPI tiegħi... imma nassumu li tħabbil ukoll.
Grazzi
Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, ħjiel u pariri, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/

✅ Links Importanti ta' Affiljat li Segwi

🔗 Ikseb 15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM! Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Ħut l-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Hawn:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Ibqgħu Konnessi Magħna.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Websajt: https://divernet.com/
Websajt: https://godivingshow.com/
Websajt: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-negozju: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Vidjos suġġeriti għalik:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Dwar Scuba Diver Magazine.

Merħba għal Scuba Diver Magazine! Aħna passjonati dwar dak kollu relatat mad-dinja taħt l-ilma. Bħala rivista ta’ distribuzzjoni b’xejn fl-Ewropa, l-ANZ, u l-Amerika ta’ Fuq, aħna nwasslulkom l-aktar reċenti fl-iskuba diving, minn destinazzjonijiet epiċi tal-ivvjaġġar għads u reviżjonijiet onesti tal-irkaptu għal pariri esperti, aħbarijiet, u stejjer ta’ ispirazzjoni taħt l-ilma.

Kemm jekk int għaddas imħawwar jew kemm qed tibda l-vjaġġ tiegħek taħt l-ilma, il-kontenut tagħna huwa ddisinjat biex iżommok infurmat, ispirat u lest għall-għads li jmiss. Idħol, esplora, u tibqa' konnessa mad-dinja tal-iskuba diving magħna! Ingħaqad magħna u qatt ma titlifx avventura!

Għal mistoqsijiet tan-Negozju, jekk jogħġbok uża l-informazzjoni ta' kuntatt hawn taħt:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Tħobb l-iskuba diving? Abbona issa għal pariri dwar l-ivvjaġġar tal-għadis, reviżjonijiet tal-irkaptu, pariri tal-iskuba, għadds epiku, aħbarijiet tal-għadis, u stejjer taħt l-ilma!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 Frażijiet Relatati:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

Hemm mod aktar faċli biex tuża dSMB?

Kif Taħdem il-Valvoli Twinset Fi Scuba Diving | Eżerċizzji ta' għeluq u Għajnuniet għall-Iżolaturi Spjegati #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Konfuż dwar kif tuża valvi twinset jew twettaq drill ta' għeluq tal-valv kif suppost? Int mhux waħdek. F'dan l-episodju ta 'AskMark, Mark jispjega kif il-valvi jaħdmu fuq ċilindri doppji, inkluż kif jiftħu u jagħlquhom b'mod sikur, kif jiffunzjonaw il-valvi iżolaturi, u għaliex drills tal-valvi (magħrufa wkoll bħala shutdown drills jew V-Drills) huma kritiċi għad-dijanjosi ta' tnixxijiet waqt għadds tekniku u rikreattiv. Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet Scuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, ħjiel u pariri, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/ Mark jaqsam ukoll suġġerimenti dwar il-memorja tal-muskoli biex tilħaq il-postijiet tax-xellug u tal-lemin tiegħek, iżolatur-ewwel vs iżolatur-aħħar loġika, u kif tipprevjeni ssikkar żejjed jew pożizzjonament mhux sigur tal-valv. Din il-gwida hija perfetta għall-għaddasa li qed jagħmlu tranżizzjoni għal twinsets, l-għaddasa sidemount kurjużi dwar is-setups tal-manifold, jew kull min jixtieq itejjeb il-ħiliet tagħhom ta 'ġestjoni tal-gass. Għidilna fil-kummenti kif l-għalliem tiegħek għallem drills tal-valvi u tinsiex tħalli l-mistoqsijiet tiegħek billi tuża #AskMark biex tidher f'filmat futur. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Links ta' Affiljati Importanti li għandek issegwi 🔗 Ikseb 15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali tal-eSIM! Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Awten Scuba Gears Hawnhekk: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join OUR WEBSITS - Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com, Fotografija Scubadiver➡ & Divingmag. Pariri, Scuba Gear Reviews - Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show fir-Renju Unit - Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għar-reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna Aħna sħabna ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads @ Twitter. (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-negozju: info@scubadivermag.com ======================= vidjows: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7Ms https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y5wIOKde6 ================================= Ċaħda ta' responsabbiltà: L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut ta' dan il-video, inkluż test, grafika, immaġini, u informazzjoni, huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

Kif Jaħdmu Valvoli fuq Ċilindri Tewmin? #staqsi marka
@mostafametwally1
#askmark hi Mark. Tista 'tagħmel vidjo dwar kif tittratta l-valvi u l-manifold fuq ċilindri doppji. Huwa konfuż li tiftakar f'liema mod tiftaħ il-valvoli u huwa faċli li wieħed jiżbalja partikolarment f'emerġenzi. Grazzi
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

XIRI TA' TAGĦMIR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Kif Taħdem il-Valvoli Twinset Fi Scuba Diving | Eżerċizzji ta 'Tfigħ U Għajnuniet Iżolaturi Spjegati

Abbona

Ejjew INŻOMMU F 'IMMISS!

Ikseb ġabra ta' kull ġimgħa tal-aħbarijiet u l-artikoli kollha ta' Divernet Scuba Maskra
Aħna ma spam! Aqra tagħna regoli tal-privatezza għal aktar info.
Abbona
Notifika ta '
mistieden

0 kummenti
Ħafna Ivvutaw
Newest Oldest
Feedbacks Inline
Ara l-kummenti kollha
Kummenti riċenti
Platon Alexiades: Sub-ċimiterju WW2 irrapportat barra mit-Tuneżija
Gregg S: L-introduzzjoni tas-Shearwater Peregrine TX: Il-Kompjuter tal-Għasa Integrat bl-Ajru Ultimate
James Adams: L-offerta ta’ kaċċatur tat-teżor biex isalva relitt baxx inqalbet
Dave Diver: Ħossok bħal royalties fil-Marsa Nakari
Trish: Hal Watts: Il-g[addi tas-Sur Scuba
riċenti Aħbarijiet
Kapitolu Ġdid għall-HMAS Brisbane Kapitolu Ġdid għall-HMAS Brisbane
Liveaboard tal-Baħar l-Aħmar abbandunat wara li laqat is-sikka Liveaboard tal-Baħar l-Aħmar abbandunat wara li laqat is-sikka
Infantiċidju tad-delfini bejn l-ispeċi dehru għall-ewwel darba Infantiċidju tad-delfini bejn l-ispeċi dehru għall-ewwel darba
Dive pro b'ħsieb malajr isalva lill-pilota minn nirien Dive pro b'ħsieb malajr isalva lill-pilota minn nirien
Bali dive-centre jirbaħ il-premju Green Fins Bali dive-centre jirbaħ il-premju Green Fins
Il-kaċċa għall-balieni tal-pinen imneħħija fl-Iżlanda Il-kaċċa għall-balieni tal-pinen imneħħija fl-Iżlanda
Kuntatt magħna
facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube Kamini Tiktok
Stampi mhux attribwiti fuq dan is-sit huma l-awtur tal-fotografu.
Ikkuntattja DIVER Magazine għad-dettalji.
facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube Kamini Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Drittijiet kollha riżervati.
Abbonamenti Rigali
Abbona għal £ 3/xahar