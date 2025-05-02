Halcyon jimmira lejn l-għalliema b'Symbios

A substantial dive-kompjuter discount offer designed for certified diving instructors is the latest initiative from US dive-gear manufacturer Halcyon Dive Systems. It says it has come up with a tailored programme to make it easier for educators to experience and, it hopes, spread its Symbios Ecosystem.

il Ekosistema Symbios, li jinkludi s-Symbios Headset, il-Heads-Up Display (HUD), it-Tank Pod u l-app Halcyon, ġie introdott aktar kmieni din is-sena, hekk kif deskritt fil-qosor on Diverset fi Frar.

It is a range of wrist and maskra-adsa integrata immuntata-kompjuters designed to provide real-time data in diving modes ranging from multi-gas and open-circuit to fixed or integrated closed-circuit rebreather and sidemount set-ups.

Il-komponenti huma maħsuba biex jintegraw bla xkiel ma' prodotti oħra ta' Halcyon u apparati ta' partijiet terzi li jaħdmu b'Symbios, biex jissimplifikaw l-esperjenza taħt l-ilma tal-utenti.

Halcyon dive-kompjuters (Richie Denmark)

According to Halcyon, Symbios empowers instructors to configure dive-settings seamlessly with intuitive gas-mix presets; to monitor vital dive data clerly and easily whether on the handset or HUD; access detailed dive logs and settings through the app; and streamline gear set-up and taħriġ with a consistent, modern platform.

“This means smoother teaching moments, more engaged students, and a dive experience that reflects your leadership in the field,” says the manufacturer, which explains that at present it is accepting applications to join the new programme only from certified instructors with a recognised taħriġ agency. Divemasters and assistant instructors are currently ineligible.

The offer is for a range of discounts off the recommended retail price of the Symbios Handset / HUD / Tank Pod. The savings vary slightly by market, depending on tariffs and transport costs, but instructors can expect reductions of approximately 30%. L-offerta hija disponibbli sal-31 ta' Mejju biss.

