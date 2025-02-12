Abbonamenti magażins
Garmin tiżvela l-istil tal-għassa Descent G2

Garmin nediet l-aħħar kompjuter għall-għads, id-Descent G2
Garmin has introduced a new all-in-one watch-style dive-kompjuter, the £590 Descent G2, as a slightly more expensive alternative to its £500 Descent GI Solar, with adaptability for diver development its selling proposition.

“Sew jekk int bugħaddas novizzi jew aktar imħawwar, id-Descent G2 huwa ddisinjat biex jikber miegħek – anke fl-għadis teknoloġiku,” jgħid il-VP tal-bejgħ globali għall-konsumatur Dan Bartel. 

"U b'karatteristiċi popolari għall-ħajja 'l fuq mill-ilma bħall-prontezza għall-għaddasa, ir-rata tal-qalb 24/7, monitoraġġ avvanzat tal-irqad u aktar, m'hemm l-ebda limitu għal dak li jista' jagħmel dan l-għassa qabel, waqt u wara l-għads li jmiss." 

The 100m depth-rated kompjuter has a robust sapphire lens and leakproof buttons, says Garmin, with a bright 30mm AMOLED display for easy reading. The G2 promises up to 10 days of battery life between charges in Smartwatch mode.

Il-plastik kollu użat biex isir l-akkomodazzjoni, il-bezel u l-buttuni tal-arloġġ huwa riċiklat minn materjal li kieku kien jispiċċa fl-oċean, jgħid il-manifattur. 

Mod ta' Prontezza għadsa fuq il-mudell tal-kulur Paloma
To help personalise the kompjuter to the individual user, the Dive Readiness feature offers insights into how lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, recent exercise and jet lag have affected the body’s preparedness to dive. A higher score indicates that you’re good to go, while a lower score might prompt the use of a more conservative setting or opting for a less-challenging dive.

L-għaddasa tal-iskuba rikreattivi jingħataw Single u Multi-gas (inklużi nitrox u trimix), CCR (rebreather b'ċirkuwitu magħluq) u modi Gauge minn fejn jagħżlu.

Hemm boxxla ta 'tliet assi inkorporata, u modalità Numri Kbar li tippermetti li dejta kritika bħal NDL (limitu ta' mingħajr dekompressjoni), ħin u fond ikunu leġibbli fil-kundizzjonijiet kollha permezz ta 'għażla ta' skrin simplifikat u test akbar.

Wirja standard għadsa
Għażla tal-modalità għadsa
Freedive features include a Dynamic Apnea mode with which to track pool dives while taħriġ. The need to look at the watch during a dive is reduced because audible and haptic alerts keep the diver informed about custom depth, interval, direction, target depth and neutral buoyancy.

Freedivers jistgħu wkoll jużaw il-karatteristika Variometer biex jirċievu twissijiet li jinstemgħu u haptic ibbażati fuq rati ta 'inżul jew ascent, u l-Velocity Chart tippermetti lill-utent jirreġistra l-veloċità u jirrevedi r-rati ta' nżul u tlugħ kif ukoll hang-time matul l-għaddasa.

Back on dry land, the dive-log enables divers to review their data, track gear, take notes and share details via the Garmin Dive app. Surface GPS can also help in tracking entry and exit points and viewing them on a map.

Ħinijiet bla titjir
Informazzjoni dwar l-intervall
Xenarji ta' apnea dinamiku
For surface use, the Descent G2 incorporates Garmin’s suite of health and wellness, taħriġ and connected features. This includes constant heart-rate and variability checks; steps, calories, floors climbed; sleep stages; track stress, hydration and respiration; and lung efficiency (pulse oximeter).

Features extend to taħriġ insights and plans using preloaded sports apps such as for cycling, open-water swimming, strength taħriġ and more; track intensity minutes, maximal oxygen consumption, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time. 

When paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone the kompjuter can receive emails, texts and alerts, and provide health and fitness stats using the Garmin Connect app. Other features include incident detection, assistance, LiveTrack and Garmin Pay.

Garmin’s existing Descent dive-kompjuter range consists of the watch-style G1 Solar and MK3 (from £1,000), and the large-format X50i (from £1,300), introdott f’Novembru li għadda b'integrazzjoni ta 'l-arja, messaġġi ta' għadsa bbażati fuq sonar u wiri rettangolari.

Il-G2 huwa disponibbli bl-Iswed jew Paloma / Shell Pink, u huwa kompatibbli mal-meded QuickFit sabiex l-għaddasa jkunu jistgħu jaqilbuhom faċilment. Sib aktar dettalji fuq is-sit ta' Garmin.   

