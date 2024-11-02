L-Akbar Riżors Online għall-Għaddasa
Fittex
Agħlaq din il-kaxxa tat-tfittxija.

‘V6’ blind & paraplegic buddy-pair claim dive record

Segwi Divernet fuq Google News
Abbona għan-Newsletter ta' kull ġimgħa tagħna
Patel and Gash dived as a buddy-pair (Jodie Rawsthorn)
Patel and Gash dived as a buddy-pair (Jodie Rawsthorn)

A blind BBC journalist and a paraplegic amputee, both from Lancashire, are hoping to have an hour-long Red Sea dive to a maximum depth of 40m carried out as a buddy-pair recognised by Guinness World Records (GWR).

Friends Mohammed Salim Patel from Blackburn, who has been blind since his mid-teens, and Shaun Gash, a disabilities campaigner from Morecambe paralysed from the chest down in an car accident at 20, took up scuba diving together only this spring.

They had been working towards their record-setting attempt through the year, reckoning that between them they would have the strength and vision required. “You’ve got somebody with legs that are powering away and someone with arms that are powering away – and together we are like V6 engines,” says Gash.

Their early coldwater training challenges in Lancashire were recorded in what is now an award-winning documentary strand on the BBC1 news programme BBC North West Tonight.

Video YouTube
The Dahab dive was reported where it all started, on BBC North West Tonight (BBC)

They undertook their joint dive in the warmer waters of Um Sid in Dahab in late September, guided by a team led by Egyptian instructor Mohamed ‘Curly’ Mokhtar Elazab, who works for MAD (Morecambe Area Divers) Dive School and had trained the pair from the start. “My main thing is honestly not the record – my main thing is seeing their faces after each dive,” he says.

The dive formed part of one of the school’s regular trips to the Red Sea. In the lead-up the duo were said to have “absolutely smashed it” on “intense” boat dives from Sharm el Sheikh including the Thistlegorm, as well as Dahab’s Canyon and Caves sites.

For the record bid they spent an hour in the water and reached a maximum depth of 40m, but must now await verification of their record claim from GWR.

Diving towards a record (Jodie Rawsthorn)
Diving towards a record (Jodie Rawsthorn)
40m and 60min on the dive-computer (Jodie Rawsthorn)
40m and 60min on the dive-computer (Jodie Rawsthorn)

Report of the Year

The men’s quest to get scuba-trained was aired at intervals by BBC North West Tonight during the summer. Patel, the programme’s planning producer, recently won “Report of the Year” at the Asian Media Awards for the six-part Disabled Scuba Diving Duo series, having pitched, produced, contributed to and edited it.

“My motto in life is that I may be blind but I have a vision,” he told the audience in accepting the award.

In the series, which can be seen on YouTube, Patel reported that it had initially proved difficult to find a dive-centre or instructor able to train the pair until they came across Curly and MAD Dive School.

Video YouTube
The first episode of Disabled Scuba Diving Duo (BBC)

The centre had provided training support while Northern Diver came up with drysuits, a modified DPV for Gash and full-face masks with comms. The school’s Jodie Rawsthorn carried out all the underwater videography.

Patel, Gash and Curly at end of the dive (Jodie Rawsthorn)
Patel, Curly and Gash at end of the dive (Jodie Rawsthorn)

Initial training at the Capernwray inland site and the pair’s first sea dive off Barrow can be seen in the series. Later Patel was able to set up a “Blind Scuba Diving Taster Day” for 10 young people with funding from charity The Primary Club, which, as shown on TV proved to be a popular experience.

“We want to spread the word that diving is for everybody, for every ability,” says Gash.

Ukoll fuq Diversnet: Għadds blind: Kif Jess Pita tesperjenza d-dinja taħt l-ilma, Għaddas għomja jippretendi l-aktar rekord ta' għadsa fil-baħar, 4 bugħaddasa li naħlef bit-tagħlim adattiv, Wheelsdan jippretendi tliet dinjiet fi Stoney

Latest Episodju Podcast minn Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kif timmaniġġja follow on dives meta l-aħħar wieħed tiegħek kien stressanti ħafna minħabba nuqqas ta' arja? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- ------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- WEBSITE TAGĦNA Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-Uniku Show tal-Għasa fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- SEGWINA FUQ IL-FACEBOOK TAL-MEDIA SOĊJALI : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna msieħba ma' https://www.scuba.com u https ://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kif timmaniġġja s-segwitu ta' l-għaddas meta l-aħħar wieħed tiegħek kien stressanti ħafna minħabba nuqqas ta' arja?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Daħħal lura fl-Ilma Wara Adsa Ħażina? #Staqsi lilMark #scuba

Link tal-websajt Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -gear ------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------- WEBSITE TAGĦNA Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Għadds, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-Uniku Dive Show fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fil-marki tagħna ---------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------ SEGWINA FUQ SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna msieħba ma https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat. 00:00 Introduzzjoni 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Reviżjoni

Link tal-websajt Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.
00: 00 Introduzzjoni
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Speċifikazzjonijiet
09:40 Reviżjoni

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Reviżjoni #Unboxing #Reviżjoni

Din il-ġimgħa fuq il-podcast, il-gwidi tal-Għasa Professjonali fil-Filippini jinsabu fl-ilma sħun wara li xi wħud qed jaċċettaw ħlas għall-inċiżjoni tal-ismijiet fil-qroll, li jwassal biex l-awtoritajiet jirdoppjaw il-flus tal-premju għal kwalunkwe informazzjoni dwar il-ħatja. LL cool J reċentement qal lill-Gwardjan li l-kelb il-baħar anamatronic f'Deep Blue Sea kważi għerqu. U eks għaddas tan-Navy iddeċieda li jsir l-ewwel li jgħum il-kanal Ingliż, fuq dahru. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- WEBSITE TAGĦNA Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt tar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għar-reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna -------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SEGWINA FUQ IL-MEDIA SOĊJALI FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna sħabna ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

Din il-ġimgħa fuq il-podcast, il-gwidi tal-Għasa Professjonali fil-Filippini jinsabu fl-ilma sħun wara li xi wħud qed jaċċettaw ħlas għall-inċiżjoni tal-ismijiet fil-qroll, li jwassal biex l-awtoritajiet jirdoppjaw il-flus tal-premju għal kwalunkwe informazzjoni dwar il-ħatja. LL cool J reċentement qal lill-Gwardjan li l-kelb il-baħar anamatronic f'Deep Blue Sea kważi għerqu. U eks għaddas tan-Navy iddeċieda li jsir l-ewwel li jgħum il-kanal Ingliż, fuq dahru.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Tħallsu Gwidi lill-Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Tagħbija aktar ... Abbona

Ejjew INŻOMMU F 'IMMISS!

Ikseb ġabra ta' kull ġimgħa tal-aħbarijiet u l-artikoli kollha ta' Divernet Scuba Maskra
Aħna ma spam! Aqra tagħna regoli tal-privatezza għal aktar info.

Abbona
Notifika ta '
mistieden

0 kummenti
Ħafna Ivvutaw
Newest Oldest
Feedbacks Inline
Ara l-kummenti kollha
Kummenti riċenti
Steve Farrar: Il-Flotta Iswed ta’ Ben Franklin
Bud Tbiegħ: Ghost Ships Of The Great Lakes Part-2
K Stearns: Wakatobi Tespandi l-Protezzjoni tas-Sikka tal-Qroll
Orca Dive: 10 Aħjar Suġġerimenti dwar il-Fotografija taħt l-ilma
John dryden: Ix-xokk tal-Lusitania
riċenti Aħbarijiet
Ġabra ta’ fondi bl-irkant għal Sea of ​​Change Foundation Ġabra ta’ fondi bl-irkant għal Sea of ​​Change Foundation
Imut Bill Gavin, l-għaddasa tal-għerien influwenti Imut Bill Gavin, l-għaddasa tal-għerien influwenti
'One Dive Family' tinstab taħt il-banner SDI 'One Dive Family' tinstab taħt il-banner SDI
TEMMINX L-GĦAJNEJN TEMMINX L-GĦAJNEJN
Il-liveaboard Eġizzjan jegħreq fin-nofsinhar profond Il-liveaboard Eġizzjan jegħreq fin-nofsinhar profond
Sajjied tefa' snorkeller mejjet lura fil-baħar Sajjied tefa' snorkeller mejjet lura fil-baħar

Qabbad Magħna

facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube

Stampi mhux attribwiti fuq dan is-sit huma l-awtur tal-fotografu.
Ikkuntattja DIVER Magazine għad-dettalji.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Drittijiet kollha riżervati.

0
Nħobb il-ħsibijiet tiegħek, jekk jogħġbok ikkummenta.x