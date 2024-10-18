L-Akbar Riżors Online għall-Għaddasa
L-Akbar Riżors Online għall-Għaddasa
Fittex
Agħlaq din il-kaxxa tat-tfittxija.

Immaġini Vivid Endurance f'dokumentarju ta' żewġ espedizzjonijiet

Segwi Divernet fuq Google News
Abbona għan-Newsletter ta' kull ġimgħa tagħna
An image of the Endurance as discovered in 2022 (FMHT)
An image of the Endurance as discovered in 2022 (FMHT)

Established in the pantheon of iconic British shipwrecks is polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Sopportabbiltà – and a documentary recently premiered in London covers not only the vessel’s final voyage but the story of its 2022 rediscovery 3km beneath Antarctic ice.

Sopportabbiltà had set off on Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition voyage to cross the Antarctic in 1914, but became trapped in Weddell Sea pack-ice and sank on 21 November, 2015. For over a year after the loss of the ship, Shackleton kept his crew of 27 alive.

In March 2022 the Endurance22 expedition, organised and funded by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT), discovered the shipwreck and remarkably detailed footage and images were obtained.

Frank Wild, Shackleton's second-in-command, plays with one of the dogs, Sue, in the dog-pen on Endurance (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Shackleton's second-in-command Frank Wild plays with Sue, one of the dogs (RGS / Frank Hurley)
A 2022 subsea photograph shows a boot once worn by Frank Wild (FMHT)
A 2022 subsea photograph reveals a boot once worn by Frank Wild (FMHT)

FMHT trustee Mensun Bound was director of the expedition, which was led by Dr John Shears, with Nico Vincent as subsea manager and history broadcaster Dan Snow providing the live story-telling.

The National Geographic film Sopportabbiltà combines meticulously restored archival footage from the original expedition with the modern-day quest to locate the vessel.

Directed by Oscar winners Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and BAFTA nominee Natalie Hewit, it was first shown during the BFI London Film Festival last week (12 October).

Screenings continue at selected UK cinemas during October, with in-person Q&As with Snow, and from the start of November Sopportabbiltà jistgħu jidhru fuq il- National Geographic Channel, Disney+ and Hulu in the UK.

Crew-members pose on the ladder with a few of the dogs during the evacuation (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Crew pose on a ladder with some of the dogs while evacuating the ship (RGS / Frank Hurley)
The ladder used by Shackleton’s crew (FMHT)
Ladder used by Shackleton’s crew (FMHT)

“The release of the National Geographic documentary is a milestone for the trust,” says FMHT Chairman Donald Lamont. “As well as locating, surveying and filming the wreck, our aim was to bring the stories of Shackleton and of his ship to new generations. 

“They are stories of grit and determination that we hope will inspire people across the globe with the qualities of leadership and perseverance in the face of adversity. The stories of both expeditions are set in the hostile environment of Antarctica, a continent whose changing features affect us all.” 

Crew-members (from left) James Wordie, Alfred Cheetham and Alexander Macklin clean the linoleum floor of the galley (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Crew-members (from left) James Wordie, Alfred Cheetham and Alexander Macklin clean the linoleum floor of the galley (RGS / Frank Hurley)
On the Endurance wreck: the linoleum floor  (FMHT)
On the wreck: the linoleum floor  (FMHT)

On his way to the Antarctic, as the FMHT points out, Shackleton avoided the Falkland Islands because he was concerned that with WW1 underway the conflict might divert him from his purpose. The Battle of the Falkland Islands was taking place as he entered the Weddell Sea on 8 December, 1914.

In 2019 Mensun Bound led an expedition that located SMS Scharnhorst, which had been sunk in that battle. Another documentary, Lost Ships – The Search For The Kaiser’s Superfleet, tells the story of that search. 

The crew sit down for a midwinter feast on Endurance, five months after the ship became stuck in ice and four months before their evacuation. They ate roast pork, stewed apples, preserved peas and a plum pudding (RGS / Frank Hurley)
The crew enjoy a midwinter feast on Endurance, five months after the ship became stuck in ice and four months before their evacuation. They ate roast pork, stewed apples, preserved peas and a plum pudding (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Plates and other dishware used by the crew (FMHT)
Plates used by the crew (FMHT)
Video YouTube
Trailer for the Endurance documentary

Ukoll fuq Diversnet: IN-NAPRU TA' SHACKLETON INSTAB INATT, RESISTENZA ESPOSTA GĦAL KAĊĊATRIĊI TAT-TEŻOR TAL-BAĦAR FOND, RESISTENZA GĦANDHA TIĠI PROTEĠA MINN KAĊĊATUR-TEŻOR, QUEST FOR THE QUEST: LOST SHACKLETON BOAT FOUND

Latest Episodju Podcast minn Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Kif timmaniġġja follow on dives meta l-aħħar wieħed tiegħek kien stressanti ħafna minħabba nuqqas ta' arja? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------- ------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- WEBSITE TAGĦNA Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-Uniku Show tal-Għasa fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- SEGWINA FUQ IL-FACEBOOK TAL-MEDIA SOĊJALI : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna msieħba ma' https://www.scuba.com u https ://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kif timmaniġġja s-segwitu ta' l-għaddas meta l-aħħar wieħed tiegħek kien stressanti ħafna minħabba nuqqas ta' arja?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Daħħal lura fl-Ilma Wara Adsa Ħażina? #Staqsi lilMark #scuba

Link tal-websajt Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -gear ------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------- WEBSITE TAGĦNA Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Għadds, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-Uniku Dive Show fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fil-marki tagħna ---------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------ SEGWINA FUQ SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna msieħba ma https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat. 00:00 Introduzzjoni 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Unboxing 03:51 Specs 09:40 Reviżjoni

Link tal-websajt Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.
00: 00 Introduzzjoni
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Speċifikazzjonijiet
09:40 Reviżjoni

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Reviżjoni #Unboxing #Reviżjoni

Din il-ġimgħa fuq il-podcast, il-gwidi tal-Għasa Professjonali fil-Filippini jinsabu fl-ilma sħun wara li xi wħud qed jaċċettaw ħlas għall-inċiżjoni tal-ismijiet fil-qroll, li jwassal biex l-awtoritajiet jirdoppjaw il-flus tal-premju għal kwalunkwe informazzjoni dwar il-ħatja. LL cool J reċentement qal lill-Gwardjan li l-kelb il-baħar anamatronic f'Deep Blue Sea kważi għerqu. U eks għaddas tan-Navy iddeċieda li jsir l-ewwel li jgħum il-kanal Ingliż, fuq dahru. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- WEBSITE TAGĦNA Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt tar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għar-reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna -------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SEGWINA FUQ IL-MEDIA SOĊJALI FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna sħabna ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

Din il-ġimgħa fuq il-podcast, il-gwidi tal-Għasa Professjonali fil-Filippini jinsabu fl-ilma sħun wara li xi wħud qed jaċċettaw ħlas għall-inċiżjoni tal-ismijiet fil-qroll, li jwassal biex l-awtoritajiet jirdoppjaw il-flus tal-premju għal kwalunkwe informazzjoni dwar il-ħatja. LL cool J reċentement qal lill-Gwardjan li l-kelb il-baħar anamatronic f'Deep Blue Sea kważi għerqu. U eks għaddas tan-Navy iddeċieda li jsir l-ewwel li jgħum il-kanal Ingliż, fuq dahru.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Xiri ta' Gear: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f’dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta’ informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Tħallsu Gwidi lill-Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Tagħbija aktar ... Abbona

Ejjew INŻOMMU F 'IMMISS!

Ikseb ġabra ta' kull ġimgħa tal-aħbarijiet u l-artikoli kollha ta' Divernet Scuba Maskra
Aħna ma spam! Aqra tagħna regoli tal-privatezza għal aktar info.

Abbona
Notifika ta '
mistieden

0 kummenti
Ħafna Ivvutaw
Newest Oldest
Feedbacks Inline
Ara l-kummenti kollha
Kummenti riċenti
ron: Bugħaddas imut fil-Messiku fuq sonda cenote waħedha
Steve Weinman: Bugħaddas imut fil-Messiku fuq sonda cenote waħedha
Tricia: Ix-xokk tal-Lusitania
ron: Bugħaddas imut fil-Messiku fuq sonda cenote waħedha
Steve Fenton: Antennarius Frogfish Kapitali tal-Filippini
riċenti Aħbarijiet
Humpback whale lura fil-baħar wara li l-Iskozja nkaljat Humpback whale lura fil-baħar wara li l-Iskozja nkaljat
L-ikliet spiky tal-klieb il-baħar jistgħu jkunu salvazzjoni għall-kelp L-ikliet spiky tal-klieb il-baħar jistgħu jkunu salvazzjoni għall-kelp
Wayne B Brown ta’ Aggressor Adventures joħroġ l-ewwel ktieb Wayne B Brown ta’ Aggressor Adventures joħroġ l-ewwel ktieb
Iltaqa' ma' Steve Backshall - wieħed mill-ħafna premjijiet Bite-Back! Iltaqa' ma' Steve Backshall - wieħed mill-ħafna premjijiet Bite-Back!
Bugħaddas imut fil-Messiku fuq sonda cenote waħedha Bugħaddas imut fil-Messiku fuq sonda cenote waħedha
Freediver Ukrain jistabbilixxi rekord dinji ta’ bla pinen Freediver Ukrain jistabbilixxi rekord dinji ta’ bla pinen

Qabbad Magħna

facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube

Stampi mhux attribwiti fuq dan is-sit huma l-awtur tal-fotografu.
Ikkuntattja DIVER Magazine għad-dettalji.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. Drittijiet kollha riżervati.

0
Nħobb il-ħsibijiet tiegħek, jekk jogħġbok ikkummenta.x