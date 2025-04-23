Abbonamenti magażins
Scuba Show
The Scuba Show, issa fit-38 tagħhath sena, jirritorna fid-dar spiritwali tiegħu ta’ Long Beach fl-2025 u jwiegħed pletora ta’ kelliema interessanti, għadd ta’ attivitajiet u attrazzjonijiet divertenti, u firxa wiesgħa ta’ esebituri biex jgħinu jispiraw u jedukaw lill-viżitaturi

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, California, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, California dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), ritratt and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

Iċ-Ċentru tal-Konvenzjoni ta 'Long Beach huwa faċilità ta' laqgħa ta 'klassi dinjija li tinsab f'ambjent ta' port sabiħ f'mixja qasira għal ristoranti mal-baħar, divertiment, l-Akwarju tal-Paċifiku, u fid-dawl tal-famuża Queen Mary. Parkeġġ imħallas huwa abbundanti fiċ-ċentru tal-konvenzjoni u lottijiet fil-qrib.

Show Scuba
Scuba Show jirritorna f'Long Beach - ibbukkja l-biljetti tiegħek issa 6

Fuq display

Sottomarin diġitali artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of California’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of California’s kelp forests.

Il-Vetrina tal-Prodotti Ġodda, dejjem popolari, se tagħti dawl fuq xi wħud mill-prodotti l-aktar ġodda rilaxxati reċentement jew li għandhom jitqiegħdu fis-suq dalwaqt.

It-tim tal-għaddas tax-Xeriff, komplut bid-dgħajsa u t-trakk tewmin outboard tagħhom, se jerġa’ jkun fis-sala.

Show Scuba
Ejja u ara għadd ta' tagħmir ġdid

Idejn fuq attrazzjonijiet divertenti

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the ritratt stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

Tista' tdawwar lilek innifsek b'ħajja tal-baħar li tiġbed fit-Teatru Kelp Dome, jew jekk trid ftit aktar eċċitament, ara kemm tista' ddum fil-kelb il-baħar rodeo bucking!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. California Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

Show Scuba
The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great ritratt prop

Esebituri

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, taħriġ agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

Seminars

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to ritratt and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com għal lista kompluta tas-seminar, deskrizzjonijiet, ħinijiet, numri tal-kmamar, bijografiji tal-kelliema u aġġornamenti. NB: Is-seminars huma soġġetti għal tibdil.

Show Scuba
Ara kemm tista' ddum fuq il-kelb il-baħar rodeo

Aktar minn $50,000 fi premjijiet tal-bibien

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased fuq l-internet or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

Party tas-Sibt filgħaxija

Meta l-artijiet tal-ispettaklu jagħlqu għal-lejl, ingħaqad mat-tim tal-Iscuba Show għal laqgħa informali b'mużika live, bars u trakkijiet tal-ikel, u ħeles mal-għaddasa sħabi. Ikteb fil-lotterija biex tirbaħ premjijiet kbar, bi qligħ għal karità b'tema tal-oċeani. Id-dħul huwa b’xejn għal dawk kollha li jattendu l-Iscuba Show. Iċċekkja fuq www.scubashow.com għal avviżi tal-partiti eqreb id-data tal-avveniment.

Show Scuba
Iltaqa' u ħu gost ma' sħabi l-għaddasa

Scuba Show 2025 – ikseb il-biljetti tiegħek bil-quddiem!

L-Iscuba Show isir is-Sibt 31 ta’ Mejju u l-Ħadd 1 ta’ Ġunju fis-Sala Ċ fiċ-Ċentru tal-Konvenzjoni ta’ Long Beach. Scuba Radio se jorganizza 'warm-ups' ta' qabel l-ispettaklu iż-żewġ jiem mid-9.15am-10am – stenna divertiment u logħob, u xi għotjiet meraviljużi.

Ħinijiet tal-ftuħ

Is-Sibt 31 ta’ Mejju – 10am sas-6pm

Il-Ħadd 1 ta’ Ġunju – 10am sal-5pm

Biljetti disponibbli issa

Ibbukkja l-biljetti bil-quddiem hawn u evita l-line up meta tattendi.

Ritratti bil-kortesija ta' Scuba Show

Hemm mod aktar faċli biex tuża dSMB?

Kif Taħdem il-Valvoli Twinset Fi Scuba Diving | Eżerċizzji ta' għeluq u Għajnuniet għall-Iżolaturi Spjegati #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Konfuż dwar kif tuża valvi twinset jew twettaq drill ta' għeluq tal-valv kif suppost? Int mhux waħdek. F'dan l-episodju ta 'AskMark, Mark jispjega kif il-valvi jaħdmu fuq ċilindri doppji, inkluż kif jiftħu u jagħlquhom b'mod sikur, kif jiffunzjonaw il-valvi iżolaturi, u għaliex drills tal-valvi (magħrufa wkoll bħala shutdown drills jew V-Drills) huma kritiċi għad-dijanjosi ta' tnixxijiet waqt għadds tekniku u rikreattiv. Jekk jogħġbok żur il-websajt tagħna għal aktar aħbarijiet Scuba, fotografija taħt l-ilma, ħjiel u pariri, u rapporti tal-ivvjaġġar: https://divernet.com/ Mark jaqsam ukoll suġġerimenti dwar il-memorja tal-muskoli biex tilħaq il-postijiet tax-xellug u tal-lemin tiegħek, iżolatur-ewwel vs iżolatur-aħħar loġika, u kif tipprevjeni ssikkar żejjed jew pożizzjonament mhux sigur tal-valv. Din il-gwida hija perfetta għall-għaddasa li qed jagħmlu tranżizzjoni għal twinsets, l-għaddasa sidemount kurjużi dwar is-setups tal-manifold, jew kull min jixtieq itejjeb il-ħiliet tagħhom ta 'ġestjoni tal-gass. Għidilna fil-kummenti kif l-għalliem tiegħek għallem drills tal-valvi u tinsiex tħalli l-mistoqsijiet tiegħek billi tuża #AskMark biex tidher f'filmat futur. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Links ta' Affiljati Importanti li għandek issegwi 🔗 Ikseb 15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali tal-eSIM! Uża l-Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Awten Scuba Gears Hawnhekk: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join OUR WEBSITS - Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com, Fotografija Scubadiver➡ & Divingmag. Pariri, Scuba Gear Reviews - Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show fir-Renju Unit - Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għar-reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna Aħna sħabna ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads @ Twitter. (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Għal mistoqsijiet dwar in-negozju: info@scubadivermag.com ======================= vidjows: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7Ms https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y5wIOKde6 ================================= Ċaħda ta' responsabbiltà: L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għat-Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali. Il-kontenut ta' dan il-video, inkluż test, grafika, immaġini, u informazzjoni, huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix it-taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat.

Kif Jaħdmu Valvoli fuq Ċilindri Tewmin? #staqsi marka
@mostafametwally1
#askmark hi Mark. Tista 'tagħmel vidjo dwar kif tittratta l-valvi u l-manifold fuq ċilindri doppji. Huwa konfuż li tiftakar f'liema mod tiftaħ il-valvoli u huwa faċli li wieħed jiżbalja partikolarment f'emerġenzi. Grazzi
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% Off Offerta Internazzjonali eSIM Uża Kodiċi: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

XIRI TA' TAGĦMIR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Kif Taħdem il-Valvoli Twinset Fi Scuba Diving | Eżerċizzji ta 'Tfigħ U Għajnuniet Iżolaturi Spjegati

