Scuba Show jirritorna f'Long Beach - ibbukkja l-biljetti tiegħek issa

The Scuba Show, issa fit-38 tagħhath sena, jirritorna fid-dar spiritwali tiegħu ta’ Long Beach fl-2025 u jwiegħed pletora ta’ kelliema interessanti, għadd ta’ attivitajiet u attrazzjonijiet divertenti, u firxa wiesgħa ta’ esebituri biex jgħinu jispiraw u jedukaw lill-viżitaturi

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, California, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, California dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), ritratt and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

Iċ-Ċentru tal-Konvenzjoni ta 'Long Beach huwa faċilità ta' laqgħa ta 'klassi dinjija li tinsab f'ambjent ta' port sabiħ f'mixja qasira għal ristoranti mal-baħar, divertiment, l-Akwarju tal-Paċifiku, u fid-dawl tal-famuża Queen Mary. Parkeġġ imħallas huwa abbundanti fiċ-ċentru tal-konvenzjoni u lottijiet fil-qrib.

Scuba Show jirritorna f'Long Beach - ibbukkja l-biljetti tiegħek issa 6

Fuq display

Sottomarin diġitali artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of California’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of California’s kelp forests.

Il-Vetrina tal-Prodotti Ġodda, dejjem popolari, se tagħti dawl fuq xi wħud mill-prodotti l-aktar ġodda rilaxxati reċentement jew li għandhom jitqiegħdu fis-suq dalwaqt.

It-tim tal-għaddas tax-Xeriff, komplut bid-dgħajsa u t-trakk tewmin outboard tagħhom, se jerġa’ jkun fis-sala.

Ejja u ara għadd ta' tagħmir ġdid

Idejn fuq attrazzjonijiet divertenti

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the ritratt stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

Tista' tdawwar lilek innifsek b'ħajja tal-baħar li tiġbed fit-Teatru Kelp Dome, jew jekk trid ftit aktar eċċitament, ara kemm tista' ddum fil-kelb il-baħar rodeo bucking!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. California Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great ritratt prop

Esebituri

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, taħriġ agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

Seminars

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to ritratt and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com għal lista kompluta tas-seminar, deskrizzjonijiet, ħinijiet, numri tal-kmamar, bijografiji tal-kelliema u aġġornamenti. NB: Is-seminars huma soġġetti għal tibdil.

Ara kemm tista' ddum fuq il-kelb il-baħar rodeo

Aktar minn $50,000 fi premjijiet tal-bibien

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased fuq l-internet or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

Party tas-Sibt filgħaxija

Meta l-artijiet tal-ispettaklu jagħlqu għal-lejl, ingħaqad mat-tim tal-Iscuba Show għal laqgħa informali b'mużika live, bars u trakkijiet tal-ikel, u ħeles mal-għaddasa sħabi. Ikteb fil-lotterija biex tirbaħ premjijiet kbar, bi qligħ għal karità b'tema tal-oċeani. Id-dħul huwa b’xejn għal dawk kollha li jattendu l-Iscuba Show. Iċċekkja fuq www.scubashow.com għal avviżi tal-partiti eqreb id-data tal-avveniment.

Iltaqa' u ħu gost ma' sħabi l-għaddasa

Scuba Show 2025 – ikseb il-biljetti tiegħek bil-quddiem!

L-Iscuba Show isir is-Sibt 31 ta’ Mejju u l-Ħadd 1 ta’ Ġunju fis-Sala Ċ fiċ-Ċentru tal-Konvenzjoni ta’ Long Beach. Scuba Radio se jorganizza 'warm-ups' ta' qabel l-ispettaklu iż-żewġ jiem mid-9.15am-10am – stenna divertiment u logħob, u xi għotjiet meraviljużi.

Ħinijiet tal-ftuħ

Is-Sibt 31 ta’ Mejju – 10am sas-6pm

Il-Ħadd 1 ta’ Ġunju – 10am sal-5pm

Biljetti disponibbli issa

Ibbukkja l-biljetti bil-quddiem hawn u evita l-line up meta tattendi.

Ritratti bil-kortesija ta' Scuba Show