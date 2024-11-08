L-Akbar Riżors Online għall-Għaddasa
Scuba Diver ANZ Ħarġa 75 Out Now

Scuba Diver ANZ Ħarġa 75 Out Now

Click here for the Latest Edition of Scuba Diver ANZ

Aħbarijiet rawnd-up
The winners of the Underwater Awards Australasia, Scuba Diver merges with Divernet website, and the 50 Great Dives Challenge.

Q&A Mediċi ta' DAN Europe
The Divers Alert Network experts discuss the issues of diving with ear pain.

Australia: Great Southern Reef
Dr Elodie Camprasse continues her quest to introduce the underappreciated and overlooked marine biodiversity of the Great Southern Reef.

Il-Filippini
Jayne Jenkins is a regular visitor to the Philippines, but this trip represented her first liveaboard experience in the archipelago.

Vanwatu
Adrian Stacey rounds out his Vanuatu odyssey with a trip to the island of Tanna, which boasts some great dive spots, but also offers plenty to keep non-diving members of the family or group occupied

Masterclass tal-Mustarda
Alex Mustard turns his attentions towards eye-catching split- level photographs.

Diving With… Andre Borell
PT Hirschfield chats with filmmaker Andre Borell, who’s on a mission to see ‘shark nets’ removed from Aussie beaches.

Rokna tal-Konservazzjoni
Asia Armstrong discusses combining citizen science with research for conservation success.

Netwerk ta' Twissija Għaddasa Asja-Paċifiku

il DAN Asia-Pacific team look at a case involving patent foramen ovale (PFO).

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part three
In this third instalment, Don Silcock ventures inside the world-renowned wrecks that can be found at Bikini Atoll.

GO Diving Show ANZ report
PT Hirschfield reviews Australia’s dive event of 2024 – the inaugural GO Diving Show ANZ.

Arġentina
Don Silcock travels to Argentina’s Peninsula Valdés and is left entranced by his encounters with majestic southern right whales.

X'hemm ġdid
New products coming to market, including the Garmin Fenix 8 smartwatch, which includes a recreational dive function among its multitude of sporting activities, offering air/
nitrox, full deco, compass, etc, and the Edge Smart Drive K5 compact scooter.

Test Extra
PT Hirschfield rates and reviews the Backscatter Hybrid (HF1) strobe.

@adefrutos63 #askmark Kif timmaniġġja follow on dives meta l-aħħar wieħed tiegħek kien stressanti ħafna minħabba nuqqas ta' arja? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kif timmaniġġja s-segwitu ta' l-għaddas meta l-aħħar wieħed tiegħek kien stressanti ħafna minħabba nuqqas ta' arja?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Daħħal lura fl-Ilma Wara Adsa Ħażina? #Staqsi lilMark #scuba

Link tal-websajt Scuba.com:
00: 00 Introduzzjoni
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Unboxing
03:51 Speċifikazzjonijiet
09:40 Reviżjoni

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Reviżjoni #Unboxing #Reviżjoni

Din il-ġimgħa fuq il-podcast, il-gwidi tal-Għasa Professjonali fil-Filippini jinsabu fl-ilma sħun wara li xi wħud qed jaċċettaw ħlas għall-inċiżjoni tal-ismijiet fil-qroll, li jwassal biex l-awtoritajiet jirdoppjaw il-flus tal-premju għal kwalunkwe informazzjoni dwar il-ħatja. LL cool J reċentement qal lill-Gwardjan li l-kelb il-baħar anamatronic f'Deep Blue Sea kważi għerqu. U eks għaddas tan-Navy iddeċieda li jsir l-ewwel li jgħum il-kanal Ingliż, fuq dahru.



Tħallsu Gwidi lill-Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

