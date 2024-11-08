Scuba Diver ANZ Ħarġa 75 Out Now

Click here for the Latest Edition of Scuba Diver ANZ

Aħbarijiet rawnd-up

The winners of the Underwater Awards Australasia, Scuba Diver merges with Divernet website, and the 50 Great Dives Challenge.

Q&A Mediċi ta' DAN Europe

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss the issues of diving with ear pain.

Australia: Great Southern Reef

Dr Elodie Camprasse continues her quest to introduce the underappreciated and overlooked marine biodiversity of the Great Southern Reef.

Il-Filippini

Jayne Jenkins is a regular visitor to the Philippines, but this trip represented her first liveaboard experience in the archipelago.

Vanwatu

Adrian Stacey rounds out his Vanuatu odyssey with a trip to the island of Tanna, which boasts some great dive spots, but also offers plenty to keep non-diving members of the family or group occupied

Masterclass tal-Mustarda

Alex Mustard turns his attentions towards eye-catching split- level photographs.

Diving With… Andre Borell

PT Hirschfield chats with filmmaker Andre Borell, who’s on a mission to see ‘shark nets’ removed from Aussie beaches.

Rokna tal-Konservazzjoni

Asia Armstrong discusses combining citizen science with research for conservation success.

Netwerk ta' Twissija Għaddasa Asja-Paċifiku

il DAN Asia-Pacific team look at a case involving patent foramen ovale (PFO).

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part three

In this third instalment, Don Silcock ventures inside the world-renowned wrecks that can be found at Bikini Atoll.

GO Diving Show ANZ report

PT Hirschfield reviews Australia’s dive event of 2024 – the inaugural GO Diving Show ANZ.

Arġentina

Don Silcock travels to Argentina’s Peninsula Valdés and is left entranced by his encounters with majestic southern right whales.

X'hemm ġdid

New products coming to market, including the Garmin Fenix 8 smartwatch, which includes a recreational dive function among its multitude of sporting activities, offering air/

nitrox, full deco, compass, etc, and the Edge Smart Drive K5 compact scooter.

Test Extra

PT Hirschfield rates and reviews the Backscatter Hybrid (HF1) strobe.