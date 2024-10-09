L-Akbar Riżors Online għall-Għaddasa
L-Akbar Riżors Online għall-Għaddasa
Scuba Diver ANZ Ħarġa 74 Out Now

Scuba Diver ANZ Ħarġa 74 Out Now

Ikklikkja hawn għal Scuba Diver ANZ 74

Aħbarijiet rawnd-up
Chowder Bay rays slaughtered, new Emperor itinerary, new wrecks sunk in Thailand, Kids Dive for Free in the Philippines, and an Australian diver dies in Bali.

Q&A Mediċi ta' DAN Europe
The Divers Alert Network experts discuss children and scuba diving.

Awstralja
Dr Elodie Camprasse explains how the vast majority of species of the Great Southern Reef are found there and nowhere else in the world.

Il-Gżejjer Solomon
Don Silcock waxes lyrical about the diving opportunities that exist around Uepi Island in the Marovo Lagoon.

Vanwatu
Adrian Stacey discovers that the island of Espiritu Santo has a lot more to offer the diving fraternity than the world- renowned wreck of the SS President Coolidge.

Masterclass tal-Mustarda
Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

Ħajja tal-Baħar Awstraljana unika
Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the spotted stingaree.

Diving With… Sheree Marris
PT Hirschfield chats with author and media personality Sheree Marris about bridging gaps between the ocean and the public, plus her latest book on octopus.

Rokna tal-Konservazzjoni
The efforts of Sea Shepherd Australia’s Shark Defence Campaign to protect Australia’s shark population.

Netwerk ta 'Twissija Divers
il DAN team recount an incident that showcases the challenges in diagnosing decompression illness.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part two
Don Silcock develops a ‘lust for rust’ when he visit the wreck- diving Mecca of Bikini Atoll.

Octopus – underwater wonders
Sheree Marris focuses on these masters of disguise, mimics and escape artists — unlike anything in the animal kingdom, octopus are the ocean’s ultimate enigma, showcasing an extraordinary diversity that defies the imagination.

-New Zealand
Maria Kuster explains why the New Zealand Fiordland is so special to her – and invites guest Gene Denton to give his own take on this unique destination.

Test Extra
Adrian Stacey took the Kraken KR-S160 strobes on his assignment to the Philippines to rate and review their performance.

@adefrutos63 #askmark Kif timmaniġġja follow on dives meta l-aħħar wieħed tiegħek kien stressanti ħafna minħabba nuqqas ta' arja? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Kif timmaniġġja s-segwitu ta' l-għaddas meta l-aħħar wieħed tiegħek kien stressanti ħafna minħabba nuqqas ta' arja?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Daħħal lura fl-Ilma Wara Adsa Ħażina? #Staqsi lilMark #scuba

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Reviżjoni #Unboxing #Reviżjoni

Din il-ġimgħa fuq il-podcast, il-gwidi tal-Għasa Professjonali fil-Filippini jinsabu fl-ilma sħun wara li xi wħud qed jaċċettaw ħlas għall-inċiżjoni tal-ismijiet fil-qroll, li jwassal biex l-awtoritajiet jirdoppjaw il-flus tal-premju għal kwalunkwe informazzjoni dwar il-ħatja. LL cool J reċentement qal lill-Gwardjan li l-kelb il-baħar anamatronic f'Deep Blue Sea kważi għerqu. U eks għaddas tan-Navy iddeċieda li jsir l-ewwel li jgħum il-kanal Ingliż, fuq dahru.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Tħallsu Gwidi lill-Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

