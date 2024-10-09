Scuba Diver ANZ Ħarġa 74 Out Now

Ikklikkja hawn għal Scuba Diver ANZ 74

Aħbarijiet rawnd-up

Chowder Bay rays slaughtered, new Emperor itinerary, new wrecks sunk in Thailand, Kids Dive for Free in the Philippines, and an Australian diver dies in Bali.

Q&A Mediċi ta' DAN Europe

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss children and scuba diving.

Awstralja

Dr Elodie Camprasse explains how the vast majority of species of the Great Southern Reef are found there and nowhere else in the world.

Il-Gżejjer Solomon

Don Silcock waxes lyrical about the diving opportunities that exist around Uepi Island in the Marovo Lagoon.

Vanwatu

Adrian Stacey discovers that the island of Espiritu Santo has a lot more to offer the diving fraternity than the world- renowned wreck of the SS President Coolidge.

Masterclass tal-Mustarda

Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

Ħajja tal-Baħar Awstraljana unika

Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the spotted stingaree.

Diving With… Sheree Marris

PT Hirschfield chats with author and media personality Sheree Marris about bridging gaps between the ocean and the public, plus her latest book on octopus.

Rokna tal-Konservazzjoni

The efforts of Sea Shepherd Australia’s Shark Defence Campaign to protect Australia’s shark population.

Netwerk ta 'Twissija Divers

il DAN team recount an incident that showcases the challenges in diagnosing decompression illness.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part two

Don Silcock develops a ‘lust for rust’ when he visit the wreck- diving Mecca of Bikini Atoll.

Octopus – underwater wonders

Sheree Marris focuses on these masters of disguise, mimics and escape artists — unlike anything in the animal kingdom, octopus are the ocean’s ultimate enigma, showcasing an extraordinary diversity that defies the imagination.

-New Zealand

Maria Kuster explains why the New Zealand Fiordland is so special to her – and invites guest Gene Denton to give his own take on this unique destination.

Test Extra

Adrian Stacey took the Kraken KR-S160 strobes on his assignment to the Philippines to rate and review their performance.