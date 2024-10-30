Adsa Raja Ampat ma 'Meridian Adventure Dive

DIVE RAJA AMPAT – SAVE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SPECIALS!

Embark on a journey to one of the world’s most extraordinary underwater realms with our flexible diving packages, designed to align with your schedule perfectly. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended adventure, our offers allow you to fully immerse yourself in the wonders of Raja Ampat with no fixed arrival or departure dates. Imagine drifting through a kaleidoscope of vibrant corals and playful marine life, your only concern being which dive to explore next.

Dive Packages:

6 Nights / 7 Days + 10 Dives = $2098 per person sharing Includes 1 night free

7 Nights / 8 Days + 12 Dives = $2273 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 2 dives free

8 Nights / 9 Days + 14 Dives = $2449 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 4 dives free

9 Nights / 10 Days + 16 Dives = $2693 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 2 dives free

10 Nights / 11 Days + 18 Dives = $3112 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 4 dives free

X'hemm Inklużi:

As you step onto our sun-kissed shores, a cool, refreshing welcome drink awaits you, setting the tone for the tranquil and luxurious experience ahead. Your stay will be in a boutique-style 15sqm air-conditioned room, offering comfort and privacy with twin double or single beds and an ensuite bathroom stocked with toiletries and towels. After a long day of exploring the ocean, retreat to your cosy space, complete with free Wi-Fi, so that you can share your adventures with loved ones.

On each dive, you'll be equipped with top-of-the-line Aqualung gear, and our experienced guides will accompany you to Raja Ampat’s legendary dive spots. Between dives, enjoy fresh fruit and beach towels aboard our dive boats, and let our team capture every breathtaking moment with GoPro footage of your underwater escapades.

Esklużjonijiet:

Transfers (Sorong & Waisai): Approx. $ 55 għal kull persuna

Raja Ampat Marine Park Permit: IDR 1,000,000 per person (cash payment at the resort)

(cash payment at the resort) Meals (Lunch & dinner) – Half/Full board available for groups of 8 or more

Xorb alkoħoliku u mhux alkoħoliku

Kompjuters tal-għads and torches

Flights, travel, and dive insurance

Agħmel kuntatt

Tel: + 62 951 317 6120

X'inhu l-App: +62 822 4854 0774

email: reservations@meridianadventuresdive.com

Termini u Kundizzjonijiet:

Jekk jogħġbok irreferi MADSPECIAL2024 when booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers.

Perjodu tal-Booking: 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024

Perjodu tal-Ivvjaġġar: 01 October 2024 to 31 January 2025

Prices are listed in USD and include applicable taxes.

screenshot

dwar Meridjan Adventure Adsa:

Jinsabu fl-isturdament Raja Ampat, Indoneżja, Meridjan Adventure Adsa huwa PADI 5-Star Eco Resort u kburi rebbieħ tal-premju prestiġjuż PADI Green Star. Tagħna scuba diving servizzi, rinomati għall-professjonaliżmu u l-kwalità tagħhom, saru sinonimi mal-PADI u Avventura Meridjana ismijiet, li jiżguraw esperjenza ta’ għadis kunfidenti u pjaċevoli għal kulħadd.