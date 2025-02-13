Abbonamenti magażins
Neħħi r-Reklami għal £ 3/xahar
Sinjal

Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin

Segwina fuq Google News
Abbona għan-Newsletter ta' kull ġimgħa tagħna
Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin

Muck Diving is a major industry in Dauin, which showcases several marine reserves and boasts a host of amazing critter filled dive sites.

Chris Hiem (CEO Sea Explorer’s Philippines) established the first dive resort in Dauin in 1986 and began promoting the coastlines diverse marine inhabitants.

Very soon after macro photography enthusiasts and lovers of rare species, such as frogfish, flamboyant cuttle fish, Nudibranchs, seahorses plus many more, came from all over the world to discover these exotic critters and take award winning macro images. DAUIN is now famous for its diversity boasting 29 out of the worlds 33 frog fish species.

DSC 6970
Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin 5

There are more than 20 Dive sites along black volcanic shores of Dauin. All very close to AivyMaes Divers Resort.

Starting from north to south, I could describe all the wonderful dive spots such as Mainit, San Miguel – north and south, Talisay, Sahara Point, Bonets Corner, Dauin Sanctuary – north and south, Ginama Point, Bahura, and Pyramids, but the one that deserves a special mention is Masaplod – north and south.

This particular dive site offers one of most diverse array of critters There are so many species to see, including seahorses, several types of frogfish (one of my favourites), wonderpus, mimic and blue ring octopuses; in short it is an extraordinary place.

Another of the area’s most spectacular dive sites is the AviyMaes Divers Resort House reef which is directly in front of the resort and can be done as a very convenient shore dive. Dauin Nth Reef/Car Wrecks dive is where planet earth 2, episode 2, Frog fish special was filmed with the two large Commerson Frogfish close to one another.

DSC 7429
Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin 6

Gżira Apo

Dauin is not all just about muck Diving though. Apo Island is just 30 minutes boat ride from the coast of Dauin. The Island has been a designated marine protected area (MPA) since 1982. This is thanks to the efforts of marine scientist Dr Angel Alcala.  

He grew up in the region and persuaded the somewhat skeptical locals that setting up a protected area would benefit the surrounding fisheries, essentially establishing the first Marine protected area in the Philippines. Dauin soon followed as did many other destinations in the Visayas creating what is today a world class macro heaven and Wide-Angle diving destination.

DSC 8104
Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin 7

For those who love majestic and colourful reefs, full of soft corals inhabited by sea turtles and pelagics of different species, then the island of Apo, about 12km from Dauin is the place to be. This is an iconic dive spot and one of the most famous in the Philippines often rated in the top dives in the world.

The healthy reefs around Apo Island boast over 400 documented species of corals – that’s 65% of the world’s corals found in one place! This island has several diving spots that are carried out according to the currents of the day, such as the famous Rock Point – east and west, Mamsa Point, Cogon Baluarte, Chapel Point, Coconut Point, Cars and Tires Point amongst others.

AivyMaes Divers Resort runs a day’s excursion that takes place on a traditional local boat with comfortable seats and a bathroom on-board. You will enjoy 3 dives at the island. It includes breakfast, lunch and drinks, and you will return to the resort at about 4pm, thus concluding a perfect day with a memory full of underwater images.

In addition to the Island of Apo, the dive centre also organises night and Blackwater dives on demand.

DSC 7236
Critters Galore at Muck Diving Hotspot Dauin 8

Topside Adventures

But it’s not all about the diving here. You can also visit the old Church, the market, the waterfalls of Casaroro, go mountain trekking, visit its black sand beaches and its white sand beaches in the southern area of Dauin at Zamboanguita and Siaton, in addition to those of Apo where you can snorkel in all the different spots.

Walking around Dauin is very interesting and you can enjoy the excellent cuisines at the restaurants and bars such as Lokal Resto, Anahaw, Soga and Frontemare, plus the exquisite Italian pizzeria located right on Dauin beach. If you have time, I also recommend a visit to Dumaguete to see its waterfront and market where delicious seafood caught in the area can be tasted.

In short, I highly recommend this easily reached diving destination. If you want the ‘please yourself’ style casual atmosphere , I strongly suggest staying at  AivyMaes Divers Resort the with accommodation ranging form Deluxe Ac private bathroom, Native Style Beach Huts  or Dorm Style native hut there’s something for the whole family, the traveling couple or the solo traveler that won’t break your budget . For a customized personal experience, from the welcome, to the farewell email us at aivymaesdivers@gmail.com .

Latest Episodju Podcast minn Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark video mill-aqwa imħabba l-kontenut tiegħek Dan l-aħħar għamilt iċ-ċilindru tiegħi ttestjat bl-arja kien mimli bl-arja kemm tista 'żżomm l-arja fiċ-ċilindru qabel ma tużah .Wkoll dive shop jista' jbattal l-arja u jimla bin-nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join XIRI TA' GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITI WEB TAGĦNA Website: https://www.com.com Scuba Diving Photography & Pariri, Websajt tar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt tar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-Uniku Show tal-Għasa fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGWINA FUQ IL-MEDIA SOĊJALI: https://www.facebook.com/FACEBOOKver. https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna msieħba ma 'https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

@timpel49
#AskMark Mark video kbir imħabba l-kontenut tiegħek I riċentement għamilt l-idro ċilindru tiegħi ittestjat kien mimli bl-arja kemm tista 'żżomm l-arja fiċ-ċilindru qabel ma tużah .Wkoll il-ħanut tal-adsa jista' jbattal l-arja u jimla bin-nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

XIRI TA' TAGĦMIR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Kemm Ddum Tista 'Żomm l-Arja f'Ċilindru? #Staqsi lilMark #scubadiving

Lista Sħiħa ta’ Wirjiet ta’ Adsa b’Links: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ JANNAR 18-26: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) FRAR 1-2: Duikvaker FRAR 21-23AUDI: Show Ewropew ta’ Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malasja MARZU 1-2: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) MARZU 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Awstralja MARZU 28-30: Mediterranean Diving Show APRIL 4-6: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MEJJU: Tajlandja 22-25 ta’ MEJJU 31-1 ta’ Ġunju. 13: Scuba Show 15-6 TA’ ĠUNJU: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 7-17 TA’ SETTEMBRU: GO Diving ANZ Show 19-11 ta’ OTTUBRU: Diving Talks 14-00 ta’ NOVEMBRU: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Become a fan: https://www.comPUscubajoinver G. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt għar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Il-Websajt Waħdieni tal-Għasa fir-Renju Unit: https://www.rork.com reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGWAW IL-MEDIA FUQ SEGWIDA FUQ facebook. TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-apparat kollu essenzjali tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir. 00:01 Introduzzjoni 35:02 Scuba.com Ad 35:03 Duikvaker 15:04 EUDI 23:05 DRT 04:06 GO Diving Show UK 24:07 ADEX OZTek 06:07 Mediterranean 34:08 ADEX 21:08 TDEX: Scuba MIDE 51:09:36 Show 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Taħditiet għadis 11:58 DEMA

Lista Sħiħa ta' Wirjiet ta' Adsa b'Links:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 JANNAR: Boot Düsseldorf (Wirja Internazzjonali tad-Dgħajjes)
1-2 FRAR: Duikvaker
21-23 ta’ FRAR: European Dive Show (EUDI)
FRAR 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, il-Malasja
1-2 MARZU: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
MARZU 15-16: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Awstralja
28-30 TA’ MARZU: Mediterranean Diving Show
4-6 TA’ APRIL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 ta’ MEJJU: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 TA’ MEJJU – 1 TA’ ĠUNJU: Scuba Show
13-15 ĠUNJU: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 TA’ SETTEMBRU: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 ta’ OTTUBRU: Taħditiet għad-Diving
11-14 NOVEMBRU: DEMA Show

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

XIRI TA' TAGĦMIR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.
00: 00 Introduzzjoni
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterran
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Spettaklu tal-Iscuba
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Taħditiet għall-għadis
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Wirjiet tal-Għasa li ġejjin fl-2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

L-għaddas Amerikan Barrington Scott stabbilixxa Rekord Dinji Guinness ivverifikat għall-aktar ħin mgħaġġel biex dive fis-seba’ kontinenti kollha.Il-Kunsill tal-Belt ta’ Cartagena jgħid li qed jipprepara biex jissikka l-aċċess għas-sistema ta’ Cueva del Agua (Għar tal-Ilma) fin-Nofsinhar ta’ Spanja, wara l-mewt ta’ għaddasa mara ta’ 37 sena hemmhekk fit-18 ta’ Jannar. U bennej tal-ħabitat taħt l-ilma għadu kemm estenda r-rekord għall-itwal ħin mgħoddi mgħaddas. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/national/nation-299289964-world.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join XIRI TA' GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITI WEB TAGĦNA Website: https://www.com.com Scuba Diving Photography & Pariri, Websajt tar-Reviżjoni tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet tal-Iscuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Websajt tar-Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-Uniku Show tal-Għasa fir-Renju Unit Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEGWINA FUQ IL-MEDIA SOĊJALI: https://www.facebook.com/FACEBOOKver. https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Aħna msieħba ma 'https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-irkaptu essenzjali kollu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal. L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

L-għaddas Amerikan Barrington Scott stabbilixxa Rekord Dinji Guinness ivverifikat għall-aktar ħin mgħaġġel biex dive fis-seba’ kontinenti kollha.Il-Kunsill tal-Belt ta’ Cartagena jgħid li qed jipprepara biex jissikka l-aċċess għas-sistema ta’ Cueva del Agua (Għar tal-Ilma) fin-Nofsinhar ta’ Spanja, wara l-mewt ta’ għaddasa mara ta’ 37 sena hemmhekk fit-18 ta’ Jannar. U bennej tal-ħabitat taħt l-ilma għadu kemm estenda r-rekord għall-itwal ħin mgħoddi mgħaddas.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Issir fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

XIRI TA' TAGĦMIR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
WEBSITE TAGĦNA

Websajt: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Reviżjonijiet tal-Irkaptu tal-Iscuba
Websajt: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aħbarijiet dwar Scuba, Fotografija taħt l-ilma, Ħjiel u Pariri, Rapporti tal-Ivvjaġġar
Websajt: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ L-unika Dive Show fir-Renju Unit
Websajt: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Għal reklamar fi ħdan il-marki tagħna
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SEGWITNA FUQ IL-MEDJA SOĊJALI

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Aħna nissieħbu ma' https://www.scuba.com u https://www.mikesdivestore.com għall-affarijiet essenzjali kollha tal-irkaptu tiegħek. Ikkunsidra li tuża l-link tal-affiljat hawn fuq biex tappoġġja l-kanal.

L-informazzjoni f'dan il-video mhix maħsuba u lanqas implikata li tkun sostitut għal Taħriġ SCUBA professjonali jew rakkomandazzjonijiet għal kull manifattur. Il-kontenut kollu, inkluż it-test, il-grafika, l-immaġini, u l-informazzjoni, li jinsab f'dan il-video huwa għal skopijiet ta' informazzjoni ġenerali biss u ma jissostitwixxix taħriġ minn Istruttur tal-Għasa kwalifikat jew rekwiżiti speċifiċi mill-manifatturi tat-tagħmir.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

L-Għar Spanjol Magħluq Wara Fatality #scuba #podcast #news

Abbona

Ejjew INŻOMMU F 'IMMISS!

Ikseb ġabra ta' kull ġimgħa tal-aħbarijiet u l-artikoli kollha ta' Divernet Scuba Maskra
Aħna ma spam! Aqra tagħna regoli tal-privatezza għal aktar info.
Abbona
Notifika ta '
mistieden

0 kummenti
Ħafna Ivvutaw
Newest Oldest
Feedbacks Inline
Ara l-kummenti kollha
Kummenti riċenti
mike: 4 għaddasa jmutu wara li jinġibdu fil-pajp
Al Catalfamo: Mewt tal-qroll fil-Karibew
Aidan Karley: Cave-diver jgħix 60 siegħa fil-but ta 'l-arja
Darren: Tista' tgħaddas bl-iskuba wara puplesija?
Simon Walsh: Mewt tal-qroll fil-Karibew
riċenti Aħbarijiet
It-Tour Awstraljan tal-Oċean Film Festival tal-2025 Jibda f'Marzu It-Tour Awstraljan tal-Oċean Film Festival tal-2025 Jibda f'Marzu
U-352 – In-Nawfraġju tat-Tieni Gwerra Dinjija ta’ North Carolina U-352 – In-Nawfraġju tat-Tieni Gwerra Dinjija ta’ North Carolina
L-għaddasa vuċijiet biex isawru l-azzjoni klimatika fl-ewwel stħarriġ nazzjonali li qatt sar L-għaddasa vuċijiet biex isawru l-azzjoni klimatika fl-ewwel stħarriġ nazzjonali li qatt sar
Balieni oħra humpback ħeles minn Skye Balieni oħra humpback ħeles minn Skye
L-IPO laqat lil bugħaddas tar-Renju Unit fil-Crystal Rock ta’ Komodo L-IPO laqat lil bugħaddas tar-Renju Unit fil-Crystal Rock ta’ Komodo
Ara Għaddas fid-Dlam ma' Suunto Ara Għaddas fid-Dlam ma' Suunto
Kuntatt magħna
facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube Kamini
Stampi mhux attribwiti fuq dan is-sit huma l-awtur tal-fotografu.
Ikkuntattja DIVER Magazine għad-dettalji.
facebook X-twitter Instagram youTube Kamini
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Drittijiet kollha riżervati.
Abbonamenti Rigali
Abbona għal £ 3/xahar